Penn State Executive Vice President and Provost Nicholas Jones announced that the University has formed 12 action teams in response to the spread of the coronavirus, each focusing on critical areas that may be impacted.

Area of focus include study abroad and support of international students, summer and emergency accommodations, campus health preparedness and response, as well as others.

Jones said that these teams are comprised of members of the university administration, health professionals and faculty experts who will be encouraged to, “think boldly and make decisions that are in the best interest of the health and welfare of the Penn State community.”

Penn State recently cancelled all university-affiliated international travel for spring break and is strongly discouraging its faculty and staff members from traveling to China, Italy, and South Korea.

“What began as an unfamiliar virus a few short months ago now has potential worldwide implications,” Jones said.

