When it comes to scheduling final exams, professors are largely left to decide how they want to assess their students.

While the idea of finals week may bring an image of the dreaded scantron to mind, many teachers choose not to utilize the traditional exam format, assigning instead a paper or cumulative project.

Roger Downs, a geography professor at Penn State, teaches undergraduate courses in human geography, human spatial behavior, urban geography and graduate courses in research design and geography education. He said he hasn’t given a traditional final exam in years.

“I’m not a believer in the sort of testing philosophy that says you give people multiple-choice questions,” Downs said. “I much prefer to give people the chance to think through things and articulate an argument. Hence, I believe in students writing [final] papers.”

However, Downs said he had to use the more traditional system in the past when he taught classes with over 100 students.

“You just can’t grade it all in the end,” he said.

Jen Anderson teaches Biological Science 3: Environmental Science (BISC3), and she teaches the teaching assistant classes related to that course. She said via email that she doesn’t give a traditional final because the class is about “learning biology in a practical way.”

BISC3 students complete journals, answer follow-up questions, engage in group discussions and do an “ecological identity project” at the end of the semester instead.

“My educational philosophy is that we are all teachers and learners,” Anderson said. “One of my main goals for the course is for the students to understand their power and independence in how they move through their lives.”

Chris Uhl is a professor of biology and also teaches BISC3. In addition, he also teaches BIOL400 and BIOL296. Uhl does not give exams for any of his classes.

Instead, he offers “unexams” — class periods dedicated to a facilitated discussion about things students have learned or experiences they’ve had relating to the class.

He said memorization of facts just to forget them a short time afterwards is “often a result” of the traditional exam format.

“When I was in school, for almost all of the courses I took, there’s no way I would have passed [a test administered in that class] within a year or two,” Uhl said.

He said the key to learning is a desire for knowledge — if students want to learn the information, they’ll study hard the whole year. Thus, they won’t have to worry about doing well on a final.

For BIO400, they have a project called the “Walking on Water” project, which encourages students to try things they’re afraid to do. They then share what they’ve done with the class, and celebrate their accomplishments.

“It’s not that examination is a bad thing,” Uhl said. “It’s about doing it in a way that is humane, interactive, and where it becomes a learning experience.”