Penn State's four Greek councils are raising money in support of the family of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis on Memorial Day and whose death has sparked nationwide protests.

The councils — consisting of the Panhellenic, IFC, NPHC and MGC Greek councils — created a donation page to raise money for the George Floyd Memorial Fund.

The site said the councils "do not stand for racism and discrimination" and have the goal of combating racism "every day."

The councils's donation goal is $5,000, and they have raised $526 as of Monday. Donors are listed on the site, and Delta Gamma Alpha Chi is currently the top donor.

Donations can be made via the Panhellenic/IFC Philanthropy website.