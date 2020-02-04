Students at Penn State will be able to have a better understanding of their aid process thanks to a new planning module named the “Oracle Student Cloud” financial planning cloud service.

According to a news release, all Penn State students will be able to use the module to complete tasks, such as viewing financial aid awards, accepting or declining aid and supplying required documents for the aid process.

This new module will replace the “My Finances” section in LionPATH as students’ primary connection to Office of Student Aid staff. They are available to help students with their financial processes from the time they apply to Penn State to when they graduate.

The module is being prepared for the beginning in Fall 2020, and students will start to have full interactive access in the following spring and summer when financial aid is typically awarded.

Oracle, the California-based company behind the module also created the LionPATH operating system, which officially launched university-wide in Fall 2016, replacing the now defunct eLion.

The university selected the Oracle module for its, “user-friendly, intuitive interface and its ability to automate and accelerate processes that have historically been completed manually,” due to its cloud-based nature, according to the release. The service will be “easily accessible” from any device or location.

Leading up to the module’s implementation, students will receive more details regarding roll-out and how to navigate the new software. The Office of Student Aid will offer training for the software to faculty and staff in late summer 2020.