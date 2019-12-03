Every year, Eastview Terrace houses more than 800 upperclassmen, giving them access to their own room, their own bathroom, free laundry facilities and a close walk to Pollock Commons and Redifer Commons.

But as with any residence area, it has its pros and cons, and might not be right for everyone.

Student Natalie Mozoki said she likes how Eastview allows her to live by herself as opposed to with roommates.

“The past two years I’ve lived in White Course Apartments, and while it was fine, I just really didn’t want to deal with roommates anymore,” Mozoki (senior-marketing) said. “I’ve had random [roommates] and they haven’t always worked out, but with Eastview I’m just completely by myself and it’s so nice.”

She also said she likes the layout of the room, the meal plan options and the fact that she can decline her contract after a semester, since she is graduating in December rather than May.

Nisha Moorthy lived as a resident assistant in Pollock for two years, and said having her own room, bathroom and air-conditioning were major pros.

“I had roommates who weren’t great — pretty much everyone has that experience. When I was an RA in Pollock, obviously I didn’t have a roommate, but I did share a bathroom with the 37 girls on my floor,” Moorthy (senior-marketing) said. “Now I have my own space and I have my own bathroom, so if I want to go shower at 2 a.m., I don’t have to leave and be like, ‘Oh my god I’m gonna wake someone up,’ which is definitely a perk.”

Lilliana Williams also cited having her own bathroom as an upside.

“As far as I know, it is the only place on campus where you have your own room and bathroom,” Williams (senior- health policy and administration) said. “I have lived in North and having my own room was nice, but I had to share the bathroom.”

Another pro for Williams and Moorthy is the quiet atmosphere.

“It’s pretty quiet most of the time, whereas in Pollock you have all the freshmen. Pollock and East are their own beasts,” Moorthy said. “Our study room isn’t as widely used as the ones in Pollock are, which is kind of surprising.”

Autumn Barber also said the quiet hallways are an upside.

“I feel like the walls are pretty thick,” Barber (junior-psychology) said. “I only have one neighbor and I never hear them unless I am in the hall and hear their loud TV.”

Barber said another major pro of Eastview is its location on campus, as well as its proximity to Beaver Stadium.

“I decided against living off campus because I did not want to worry about the bus schedule,” Barber said. “[Eastview] is on campus, right near downtown and very close to the HUB.”

As for the cons, Mozoki cited “not having a kitchen.”

“Even though I can’t cook that much, when I lived in the apartment I did use it enough to make boiled noodles or something like that, so it’s kind of annoying,” Mozoki said. “There’s technically one in my building, but it’s nowhere near my room, and it’s way too much effort to go all the way down there and then clean up.”

She said another con was the parking situation, since there are four different lots, and each one has a different level of accessibility.

“Three of [the parking lots] are really small and there’s a fourth one that’s way in the back, so it’s pretty far — it’s like a 10-minute walk to my building. I tried to get the one by my building, but there are like 10 spots, so it’s just ridiculous,” Mozoki said. “That was the pro of White Course — that I could park there. Here, all the spots are sold out or taken, so you just have to find the one that’s left.”

Nisha Moorthy also said the parking situation could be made a lot more efficient.

“I personally don’t have a car on campus. Speaking [for] friends with cars, if we leave from a spot right in front of Brill in that little lot, even just to go to the grocery store and get milk, when you come back, it’ll be gone,” Moorthy said. “It’s kind of unfortunate that you don’t have an assigned spot as an Eastview resident, especially RAs.”

Moorthy said in the event of an emergency, RAs should have access to the front lot, since they are the ones responsible for the residents of their floor.

For Mozoki, control over temperature was another downside, especially in the colder months.

“We can technically control the temperature, but not past a certain point. It won’t go beyond 73 [degrees], and when it says 73 it’s not actually 73 — it’s really cold,” Mozoki said. “So I feel like there’s barely any heat in my building, whereas with White Course, I had it pumping at like 76.”

Williams also said she felt temperature was an issue.

“There is limited control on the thermostat, so the rooms can only get as hot or cold as the school allows,” she said.

Barber and Moorthy said the cost of living in Eastview is a con.

“[Eastview Terrace] is very expensive,” Barber said. “Even though the laundry is ‘free,’ you are basically already paying for it and the AC.”

“One of the biggest cons for anyone who lives in Eastview is the cost,” Moorthy said. “It’s about, give or take, two grand a semester more than, say, Pollock or unrenovated East Halls. So it can be a huge financial burden.”

The decision to live in Eastview, students say, may also depend on your personality.

Mozoki said she would “definitely recommend it to introverted people” like herself.

“Unless you have a very established friend group, I wouldn’t recommend living [in Eastview Terrace] because you don’t really get to know your neighbors,” Moorthy said.

Williams recommends that students should live in Eastview Terrace “if you like a quiet environment where you can live pretty independently.”

Barber also said she felt this is generally who should live in Eastview Terrace, and that although North Hall residents have nice rooms as well, for her, it is worth the extra money.

“If you’re a rowdier person the silence may not be your thing,” Barber said. “But if you are willing to spend the money and you come in knowing you want to live on campus and have your own space, I would definitely recommend living in [Eastview Terrace].”