Penn State cannot expel students over speech, no matter how “morally reprehensible” it may be, according to a statement via Twitter. However, the university “continues to stand in solidarity with [its] community” and “speaks out against hateful speech.”

This is due to Penn State being a public university.

Penn State “does have the power to condemn racism and address those who violate [their] values,” according to the university's statement.

The statement follows many pleas via social media and petitions for multiple alleged students to be condemned for racist and anti-Semitic actions and behavior.

RELATED