If you’re a Penn Stater looking to share your school pride with a partner, a group of alumni have gotten together to make finding that perfect “Nittany Lover” a reality.

“Penn State Dating” is a private Facebook group for current Penn State students, alumni and friends and fans of the university to find other single Penn Staters “looking for the one.”

The group was created in early November and now boasts nearly 500 members, with posts from members and moderators daily.

New members are asked to introduce themselves with their name, age, graduating class and an accompanying picture.

Posts in the group include questions and forums like which Penn State bar or Creamery flavor you would date, as well as your typical speed dating questions like what your ideal Saturday night would be.

The group is private, and applicants are screened through a questionnaire including questions asking if they are an alumni, student or fan and whether or not they are single.

The idea for a dating group specifically for Penn Staters first came from alumnus David Stukowski.

“I was thinking, how do we get alumni and students all together — we have the biggest alumni network in the world — to date each other?” Stukowski, a Penn State Abington class of 2016 graduate with a degree in criminal justice, said.

Stukowski posted an inquiry about a Penn State dating page on a Penn State Alumni Facebook page, which is how he got in contact with the other founders of the group.

The moderator team for the page is made up of four alumni, including Stukowski, Asher Carr, Jason Kanowitz and Jenny Fry, who all graduated in different years and from different campuses.

Carr, a Penn State Altoona class of 2016 graduate with a degree in business, said the opportunity was too good to pass up after he saw Stukowski’s original post blow up with a lot of interest.

“I kind of saw an opportunity like, there may be something here,” Carr said. “It was pretty organic how we all ended up working together, and it’s been a pretty smooth transition into next steps.”

Within the first couple hours of its inception, the group already had hundreds of new active members.

“It really says something about this community, where it doesn’t matter really what your background is, we all went to Penn State,” Kanowitz, a Penn State Altoona class of 2017 graduate with a degree in business, said. “Since this is all about Penn State and people that love Penn State, this really can work.”

While most of the group thus far is alumni, the moderators are actively trying to seek out current students to interact as well, posting in Penn State “Class of” Facebook pages to garner more attention.

Carr has already found his Penn State match with his current relationship, but said that it’s incredible to see how much activity is in the group already.

“It’s been very cool seeing the different backgrounds, and when everyone graduated, what they’re doing now,” Carr said.

He emphasized the group is meant to be a “safe space” for people and that they have a set policy when it comes to how people can interact within the group.

“We want to create a dating platform exclusively for Penn Staters, but within the boundaries of having a safe spot where you can kind of be yourself and not really shy away on giving everyone that chance to find love or get back into the dating realm,” Carr said.

The Facebook group’s immediate popularity has presented next steps for the team, specifically with the hopeful development of an app and website.

Fry, a University Park class of 1999 graduate with a degree in international business, and her husband, who is involved in the software development industry, is assisting on creating these platforms.

Before they launch the app and website, they said need to make sure that the group is active enough with multiple demographics — younger and older — so it doesn’t peter out immediately.

The app and website are currently under development and behind closed doors in terms of details, but the team is excited to debut the next level of Penn State Dating.

“If we can have people posting online wedding pictures saying, ‘We met on the dating site,’ that’s my goal,” Stukowski said.