To many, access to an endless stream of news seems to only be confined by character limits on social media.

From newspapers to podcasts, it seems more difficult to be out of the loop than it is to be informed. With the ability to access information at an all-time high, however, comes the increasing risk of being overwhelmed by a constant flow of information.

Skylier Smith said she lacks the room in her life to add stress from global conflicts.

“I personally try to avoid [looking at the news] because my one purpose right now is getting through school, which can already be a very stressful and anxious time,” Smith (senior-telecommunications) said. “I try to balance my stress and anxiety, and some of that's already escalated from other places in my life.”

Her levels of anxiety when reacting or paying attention to an event are dictated by how imminently her life is affected while on campus, she said. Events like the Australian wildfires, for example, don't increase her anxiety when compared to the coronavirus or Iran war threats.

Alexander Duvall, however, said he feels rather impartial about global conflict issues.

“As a whole, I feel kind of detached from [these issues], because there's always something else that's happening,” Duvall (junior-aerospace engineering) said. “In the past, it was North Korea, [now] they have Iran. It feels like every year there's a new crisis. So I don't feel as strongly about them.”

While Duvall does make a point to stay up to date on current events and read up on the news, he said he experiences minimal emotional distress when occurrences don’t directly affect him.

“When I do read about [the news], it makes me a little more anxious,” Duvall said. “But in the case of something like the coronavirus, I feel like whatever happens with it just kind of happens.”

Layne Deakins said that global conflicts are not always on her mind — but when they are, she finds these issues to be a serious cause for concern.

Even with the severity of such issues, though, Deakins (junior-English and Italian) said she feels it's easy to occupy her thoughts with other, more immediate stressors in her life as a student.

“I think it's really easy for us to distract ourselves, especially with schoolwork, and whenever we’re not in school, we’re doing other things like checking social media,” Deakins said. “But when we actually take the time to sit down and read the news, that's when it's on your mind and you have to confront [your anxiety].”

When Deakins sits down and reads the news, she said the lack of control she has over these events is what overwhelms her the most.

“When you actually look at… climate change or conflict between nations across the world, it's a scary thing to think about. It causes anxiety because you're not directly in control of it,” she said. “There's only so much you can do individually, and you have to rely on other people to get the job done.”