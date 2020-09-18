Penn State's Board of Trustees met on Friday afternoon to approve appropriations and funding for various aspects of the university, as well as handling board member duties.

The board approved a plan for a new engineering building adjacent to the West Deck, which is still under construction.

The $88 million building will provide over 100,000 square feet of space for the College of Engineering, providing research labs, design studios, collaboration spaces, and a high bay space.

The board also approved $9.5 million to fund the West Campus Chiller Plant.

The plant will help continue centralizing Penn State's cooling system, and will provide a new 3,000-ton chiller as well as a new condenser and pump.

Also handled was the appropriations for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The board approved a budget of $353 million, including $249.4 million for education, $58.3 million for agricultural research and cooperation extension, $27.5 million for the Pennsylvania College of Technology, $15.6 for Penn State Health and College of Medicine, and $2.35 million for economic development.

David Rodgers and Alex Hertzer were approved to join the Penn State Investment Council, as well as M. Abraham Harpster joining the Board of Trustees executive committee.

Former Board of Trustees Chairman Keith E. Masser and former Pennsylvania State Senator Robert C. Jubelirer were both given the rank of trustee emeritus, which is an honorary designation.

Penn State’s graduate student apartments at University Park will not see any increase in cost for the next year, easing financial burden amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The board also renamed the Beaver Community Center, located at Penn State’s Beaver campus, the Beaver Athletics and Wellness Center after a renovation.