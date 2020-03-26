Penn State Campus Recreation is hosting an E-Games League for the remainder of the semester, according to the facility's Twitter.

Students, faculty and staff can register for free here.

The season will take place from April 1-19. Registration is open until 5 p.m. on March 31. However, players can join teams until midnight on April 19.

FIFA 20, Madden NFL 20 and NBA 2k20 are available to play on PS4 and XBOX, while Fortnite, Hearthstone and Rocket League are available on any platform.

Gamers can create their own teams or "free agent" during the two week regular season. Each team will play two games each week and one win is needed to be eligible for the playoffs.

Captains are responsible for scheduling and contacting their teams. Additional rules for the individual games can be found on IMleagues under Handbooks and Manuals.

