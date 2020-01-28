On Monday, Feb. 3, all members of the Penn State community will be invited to complete the first ever Penn State Community Survey, a university effort to increase awareness and represent the perspectives of people from all walks of life, according to a Penn State news release.

Students, faculty and staff will receive emails from the Higher Education Data Sharing Consortium (HEDS) to complete the confidential survey and have the chance to win an Amazon or Starbucks Card. Every 100th survey respondent will win a gift card.

The confidential survey will be available for 25 days, closing on Friday, Feb. 28. Students enrolled in Penn State commonwealth campuses and the Penn State World Campus will be included in the process.

Survey questions will include topics ranging from the university’s level of institutional support to its climate and “off-campus contexts.” The survey should take 15 minutes to complete, according to the release.

“With a survey of this scope, feedback will help us gauge overall trends, areas of importance and opportunities to build on via action plans and other strategic efforts,” Sonia DeLuca Fernández, project co-chair and associate vice provost in the Office of Educational Equity, said in the release.

The survey will be administered by HEDS to help realize the vision outlined in the Penn State Strategic Plan for 2016 to 2025, which aims to engage Penn State students and principles of inclusion, equity and diversity.

Once the results are analyzed, Penn State departments will receive reports and the Office of Education Equity and Office of Planning, Assessment and Institutional Research will consult every area to improve their services and Penn State community members’ future experiences.

For more information about the Penn State Community Survey visit communitysurvey.psu.edu.