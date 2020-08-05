Every fall, a new batch of students begin their first semester at Penn State — many of whom will likely change their major or make significant alterations to their academic plan within the first year of their college career.

According to the National Center of Education Statistics, about 80% of college students in the United States change their major at least once. Thus, it is of great importance for incoming freshmen to take advantage of their university’s academic advising services, office hours and learning resources.

This upcoming fall semester, academic advising meetings and instructor office hours will be held via Zoom to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Students can use the Starfish Student Access portal to schedule meetings with their assigned academic adviser, as well as contact their professors and instructors.

Evan Smith, an academic adviser for the Smeal College of Business, said the advising process this fall will not look drastically different from previous years.

“We’re very blessed that the vast majority of our work continues really without any issues moving forward,” Smith said.

Elizabeth Agler, an academic adviser in the Department of Undergraduate Studies, said via email the best way for students to get into the habit of utilizing advisory services is to check their student emails daily. This is because advisers contact students throughout the semester to encourage them to use Penn State’s suite of academic advising services and learning resources, as well as to remind students of upcoming deadlines for dropping classes, scholarship applications and other important deadlines.

This fall, however, students will see changes to the availability and length of drop-in advising sessions.

Students were previously able to go to the advising offices of their respective colleges during designated hours to discuss academic concerns with a randomly assigned adviser for approximately 15 minutes. However, with the move to remote services, drop-in advising will no longer be available in many colleges.

This is because the remote drop-in sessions utilized throughout the summer often resulted in prolonged meetings that sometimes lasted 30 to 35 minutes. Other issues with the sessions included reduced nonverbal communication between advisers and students, as well as general technical difficulties.

According to Jamey Perry, a Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications academic adviser, virtual drop-in services for students in the college will only be available during the first week of the semester — from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. — to address the consistent pattern of increased demand for advising services during the beginning of the semester.

“We are spending more time with students to make sure they understand [advisers’ advice],” Perry said. “We don’t want students to leave the meetings not understanding everything that has been discussed.”

In lieu of semester-long drop-in availability, more scheduling will be available on any given day academic services are available, according to Perry.

“All students will have fair and equal access to their adviser,” Perry said.

Additionally, Perry recommended incoming freshmen be open to an informal and casual approach to becoming more connected with the university by consulting upperclassmen for advice and guidance. Perry added that “upperclassmen, faculty and staff have an obligation to engage the freshmen.”

Agler said amid the university’s hybrid approach to the fall semester, students have increasingly been consulting advisers with concerns about how to maintain a social life, how to remain motivated and involved in classes, and how to deal with other new uncertainties brought about by a remote collegiate environment.

“We are grateful that we can still have conversations with our students about these things, even if remotely,” Agler said.

