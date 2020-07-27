The Penn State Student Programming Association's Lectures Committee announced it will hold a virtual lecture and Q&A session via Zoom with author Patrisse Cullors on July 30 at 6 p.m.

According to a press release from SPA, Cullors is a speaker and social activist most known for co-founding the “Black Lives Matter” movement and her work in criminal justice reform. Cullors has also produced podcasts and theater performances throughout her career.

The Q&A session will be moderated by Penn State graduate Jordan Broiles, the graduate assistant for the BLUEprint Peer Mentoring Program. Through the program, Broiles helps Penn State students of color navigate their college experiences.

The lecture is free to all Penn State students upon verification using their WebAccess ID.

Students can send in questions to be answered during the lecture via the following link.

MORE CAMPUS NEWS