Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges against a Centre County contractor on Friday after a grand jury investigation found him to be underpaying workers more than $64,000 in wages and benefits for at least five years, according to a press release.

Scott Good, a State College resident and owner of Goodco Mechanical Inc., is a mechanical contractor who has worked on public works projects in counties around Pennsylvania, including Centre County.

Good, 56, was charged with perjury, tampering with public records and false swearing, while his company was charged with theft by unlawful taking and deceptive and fraudulent business practices.

These charges come after the conclusion of a 21-month statewide grand jury investigation originating from allegations of theft of wages and benefits from employees on a $16 million public works project in Clearfield County in 2014.

The investigation found both Good and Goodco in violation of prevailing wage laws since at least 2010.

Good previously worked as vice president for Allied Mechanical and Electrical Inc. In 2006, the company was found to be in violation of Pennsylvania prevailing wage laws for the same practices.

“Pennsylvania’s prevailing wage laws are designed to protect workers and ensure an even playing field in the bidding process for government contracts,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in the release. “The defendants are charged with violating these laws and cheating our hardworking laborers out of thousands of dollars in wages and benefits.”

The investigation found that Goodco reduced the amount they had to pay toward benefits by crediting vacation benefits employees did not use.

The jury believes Goodco underpaid employees more than $200,000 since 2010, but due to the Statute of Limitations, they are being charged with underpaying $64,000 over five years.

Good turned himself in on Friday and will be prosecuted by Clearfield County District Attorney William Shaw Jr. with assistance from Chief Deputy Attorney General Nancy A. Walker and Deputy Attorney General Philip McCarthy.