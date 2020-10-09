The greek life experience is a hallmark of attending Penn State for many University Park students — something previously inaccessible to those enrolled in World Campus classes.

Now, a Penn State World Campus student has created a virtual sorority, Zeta Mu Phi.

“It all started out when I realized it was difficult for a lot of women to make time for greek life. Young mothers, service women, students working full-time — they needed an organization to meet this dynamic,” Jona Hall, the student who created the sorority, said.

Hall (senior-digital and print journalism) came up with the idea for Zeta Mu Phi in summer 2019, and has since worked to bring her vision to life. She currently serves as the sorority’s president.

After a lengthy application process through the Office of Student Affairs, Zeta Mu Phi was officially recognized by the university earlier this semester.

After the World Campus administration announced its recognition of Zeta Mu Phi, Hall said the sorority received an immediate influx of potential sisters. But because of such large numbers, the sorority was unable to admit everyone into the sorority.

Currently, Hall said the sorority is at full capacity.

Zeta Mu Phi plans to increase its member capacity in December, and will pull applicants for subsequent interviews from the waiting list of potential sisters, Hall said.

While Zeta Mu Phi is officially a sorority and all of its current members are women, Hall said, it is all-inclusive and does not discriminate against members on the basis of gender.

Since the sorority is not tied down to a physical location, the sisters of Zeta Mu Phi are able to come from the entire World Campus community.

“We have a girl in Thailand, we have girls in [Los Angeles], [but] most of our girls are on the East Coast,” Hall said.

Physical distance has not been an obstacle for Zeta Mu Phi since the group is able to hangout during weekly Zoom sessions, according to Hall.

“I love it so far,” Zeta Mu Phi sister Irene Zielinski said. “We've become super close even though we're all strangers across the country.”

Zielinski (junior-international politics) is a World Campus student from Oregon who didn’t previously have the opportunity to participate in greek life.

“My first two years on World Campus, I didn’t feel like I was connecting with anyone, so it's really nice to have online opportunities,” she said.

Since Zeta Mu Phi was built to be fully remote, the coronavirus pandemic has not interrupted members’ regular activities.

“It’s been really interesting… if we were an in-person sorority, we wouldn’t hang out much anyway [because of the pandemic],” Zielinski said. “It was really good timing. A lot of physical sororities have had to adapt, so it’s an advantage to be fully online.”

Another advantage to Zeta Mu Phi’s online orientation is the potential for social media marketing, according to Zielinski.

The sorority currently has a growing presence on Instagram, which it uses to reach out to potential members and promote its philanthropic causes.

Jennifer Lappe, the sorority’s vice president of operations, said she leapt at the opportunity to join after she initially heard of Zeta Mu Phi through Instagram.

“I was at a community college right out of high school. I didn’t like it, so I went right into the workforce,” Lappe (sophomore-business) said. “Everyone talks about the college experience, and that’s something that I never really got to experience.”

Though not exactly a traditional sorority, Lappe said Zeta Mu Phi offers several unique bonding opportunities to its sisters, including a variety of different, smaller interest groups that network on Zoom and in group chats.

“It is really nice to see you're not the only person at World Campus that has a certain major, a certain background,” Lappe said. “We all connect on a different level than normal sorority sisters do.”

Two important parts of that connection are Zeta Mu Phi’s annual fall and spring trips, where the sisters all meet-up in an agreed upon place. Currently, that place is State College for a span of four days, Lappe said.

“Anything we can get done with COVID-19 we’d love to do,” Lappe said. “I’m really excited to see where this can go and see what kind of impact it can have, not just on the PSU scale, but on the global scale if that’s possible.”