Penn State and Penn State Health have joined forces with the PNC Foundation, announcing a $2 million grant intended to support wellness and economic innovation programs in south-central Pennsylvania.

The grant money will fund programs such as Startup Week, an annual Penn State event that encourages students to think entrepreneurially. It also invites alumni with successful start-up companies, as well as Four Diamonds Mini-THON, whose mission is to raise money for cancer research, to visit students.

Also on the list is Penn State PRO Wellness, a community service organizations whose mission is to provide almost 1,000 schools in Pennsylvania with wellness assistance and strategies. With the funding provided by PNC, the Penn State PRO Wellness program will be able to create a new initiative for children in school.

Additionally, the money will go toward existing funding and new programs through the PNC Community Health Impact Endowment. This outreach program is focused on supporting people with behavioral health needs and chronic diseases in the Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and Lebanon areas.

Currently, this grant is one PNC’s largest financial commitments in PA. The PNC Foundation is involved in multiple nonprofits targeted at bettering childhood education and economic development.