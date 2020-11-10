On Oct. 29, Penn State officials voted on and passed legislation re-implementing the alternative grading system employed by the university in the spring semester.

The temporary legislation will allow students to pick between normal letter grades or a pass/fail rating for their courses. Courses switched to pass/fail will no longer impact GPA calculations.

Members of the university’s Faculty Senate called the meeting as a result of growing concerns over student performance, according to a Nov. 3 Penn State News release.

Murtatha Alkhalaf expressed agreement with the proceedings and the final decision of the Faculty Senate.

“I think it is a good idea, especially for my major,” Alkhalaf (senior-computer engineering) said. “We need a lot of office hours, and those office hours being [virtual] affected my performance and the performance of students in my major.”

As previously reported by The Daily Collegian, students petitioned university officials to reinstate the policy after continuing to struggle with remote learning in the fall semester.

The alternative grading legislation, labeled as Senate Policy 49-70, will translate into three grade designations on student transcripts for classes taken as pass/fail. A student may receive a “SAT” rating for grades above a “C,” a “V” rating for grades in the “D” range and a “Z” rating for failing grades.

Students like Kathleen Leahy further justified the university’s decision to reimplement the system by referencing the difficulties of online learning.

“I think it’s totally different being online and not having the resources to easily contact your teachers and stuff,” Leahy (sophomore-biomedical engineering) said. “I thought [the decision] was great because I think it’s so much harder with school online.”

Adam Schaefer and Adira Nair echoed Leahy’s sentiments.

“It’s definitely harder to do stuff over Zoom, especially if it's a harder class,” Schaefer (freshman-meteorology) said.

Nair (junior-biological engineering) agreed, addressing the topic of health.

“Personally, being online for this long is really hard to stay motivated with school, and there are other stressors in life,” Nair said. “This allows students to focus more on their health rather than school, which is sometimes more important.”

Marc Gonzalez expressed concern for freshmen in their first semester at Penn State this fall. He discussed the challenges Penn State’s coronavirus guidelines pose to campus experiences and student performance.

“I think [the decision is important], especially for freshmen, too,” Gonzalez (sophomore-criminology) said. “[With the freshmen] being so new to [college], I couldn’t imagine going the first semester of freshman year being all online.”

Not all students, however, agreed the alternative grading legislation will benefit the entire student body.

Ahmed Almatar discussed the uselessness of the policy to students in similar positions to his own.

“Since half of us [seniors] already have jobs or are going to grad school, people don’t really have a strong opinion about pass/fail grading,” Almatar (senior-mechanical engineering) said. “For some core classes, it’s a good idea to leave your grade, even if it’s not what you want.”

Almatar also criticized the policy for its supposed effect on student academic motivation.

“This semester, it’s not really needed, from my perspective, because everyone entered the classes knowing that we were going to be on Zoom,” Almatar said. “Everyone should have prepared.”

Despite mixed feelings on the pass/fail policy, many agreed with its implementation.

“I wasn’t expecting [alternative grading] this semester, but I was happy about it,” Nair said.

The university Faculty Senate will examine the demand for pass/fail grading in future semesters as complications with the coronavirus continue to impact campus operations, according to a Penn State news release. No decisions have been made about future semesters as of yet.