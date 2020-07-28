Penn State Transportation Services announced Tuesday it is now accepting applications for the 2020-21 RIDEpass program — a reduced-fare, mass transit transportation option.

According to a Penn State News release, the program is open to faculty, staff and graduate students at a monthly rate of $21 so long as they meet eligibility requirements.

To achieve eligibility, one must be employed in a standing, fixed-term I, fixed-term multi-year or postdoctoral position at University Park. Individuals can also be a graduate, law or medical student at University Park.

Applicants must live in an off-campus residence that is not already serviced by the CATA program, and they must reside more than "walking distance" away from a Blue Loop or Red Link stop. This distance is 0.75 miles, according to the release.

RELATED

CATA announces new rules, information on fall 2020 semester bus routes CATA announced on Friday that starting August 22, it will implement new rules and regulation…

Applicants can check to see if their address qualifies using the “distance web tool” offered on the Transportation Services website.

RIDEpass applicants are not permitted to hold a daytime-access Penn State parking permit, but are allowed to register for an evening or weekend permit.

Those interested in the program are required to fill out a new application on the Transportation Services website each year, regardless of participation the year prior.

Once the application is submitted, participants will receive an email explaining when their pass will be available for pickup at the Transportation Services Office, which is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays at 1 Eisenhower Parking Deck.

Any questions regarding RIDEpass eligibility can be directed to the program via email at ridepass@psu.edu. General questions about the program can be answered over the phone by Transportation Services at 814-865-1436.