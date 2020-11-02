With only one day until the 2020 presidential election, Penn State students believe the United States is more divided than in the 2016 election.

Siani Jackson is one of those students.

“I think it’s definitely more divided, especially with what's going on with police brutality, and then some people are anti-Black Lives Matter, some people are for it,” Jackson (senior-biobehavioral health) said.

Jackson believes this year in particular has shown the difference in how people think.

“There’s just multiple topics that are coming about within just this past year that are really showing people’s differing opinions on things,” Jackson said.

Nate Pierce also believes the country is more divided than it was four years ago. Pierce (freshman-professional golf management) believes recent “riots” have added to this division.

“I think a lot of people try to fix it over social media, but that’s just not the way. I don’t think it should be handled over social media,” Pierce said.

Pierce said he believes people need to avoid social media to resolve political issues.

Jackson is also of this mindset, and said she believes comment sections of social media posts show that people struggle to listen to each other.

“I think [people should try] to hear each other out,” Jackson said. “Someone posts a video of something controversial and then you read the comments… no one wants to hear what the other person has to say.”

The topic of conversation is also important to Rachel McLeod. McLeod (sophomore-mathematics) believes people need to be more open to resolving division through discussion.

“I think a lot of people have an exact opinion already in their head, and they’re not as open to hearing other ideas,” McLeod said.

Ernestine Jallah shared this sentiment as well. Jallah (senior-biobehavioral health) said she believes understanding comes from listening.

“I feel like a lot of people, when you’re talking to someone, you’re kinda just waiting your turn,” Jallah said. “But in order for us to understand another person, you have to actively listen and take in the information.”

Ryan Hackett believes people blame presidents for division, rather than other parts of the government.

“I think people think it’s all about whoever is the president controls it, but it’s really more government,” Hackett (freshman-information systems) said. “The president doesn’t control everything.”

Sophia Pflaumer believes people have become divided based on party affiliation and choice of candidacy.

Pflaumer (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said people now judge people based on the aforementioned opinions.

“Right now it’s very you’re one party or the other, or a political candidate versus the other. It’s like you’re judging a person based on that now,” Pflaumer said. “I think before, people had more respect for other people’s different opinions, but now it’s like they definitely don’t.”