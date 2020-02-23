Over the course of THON Weekend, hundreds of songs blast throughout the Bryce Jordan Center for 46 hours.

It’d be impressive if someone claimed they knew every single song they heard THON weekend. Let’s be real, though — probably no one does.

Here are a few songs you might not be able to name right now, but could find stuck in your head days after THON 2020.

● “These Heights” by Bassjackers and Lucas & Steve, featuring Caroline Pennell

● “When We Were Young” by Lost Kings featuring Norma Jean Martine

● “On My Mind” by Jorja Smith and Preditah

● “Straight Into The Fire” by Zedd

● “All You Need To Know” by Griffin and Slander, featuring Calle Lehmann

● “King” by Years & Years

● “No Money” by Galantis

● “Pure Water” by Mustard featuring Migos

● “Left Me Yet” by Daya

● “You” by Galantis

● “Capital Letters” by Hailee Steinfeld and BloodPop

● “Soundwave” by Trevor Guthrie

● “Surrender” by Cash Cash

● “Can We Pretend” by P!nk featuring Cash Cash

● “Devil” by Cash Cash featuring Busta Rhymes, B.o.B and Neon Hitch)

● “Still Falling For You (Jonas Blue Remix)” by Ellie Goulding

● “Holdin’ Out” by The Lumineers

● “This Is Our Time” by WILD

● “Where It All Begins” by Summer Kennedy

● “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys

● “Sweet Lovin’” by Sigala featuring Bryn Christopher

● “Anywhere For You” by John Martin and Tiesto vs. Dzeko & Torres