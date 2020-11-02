A branch of Penn State Student Affairs will celebrate Transgender Awareness Month with events throughout November, according to a Penn State news release.

Penn State's Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, which is part of PSSA, intends to recognize the month dedicated to transgender, non-binary and gender diverse communities.

Additionally, CSGD will honor the Annual Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is a day dedicated to the victims of transphobic violence around the world, the release said.

CSGD’s celebratory events began Monday with a Día De Los Muertos Celebration. Also known as the Day of the Dead, the day honors the lives and memories of community and family members who have died, according to the release.

Other events this week include a Nov. 4 streaming of “A Celebration of Black Queer Lives” at 5 p.m. on the CSGD’s Facebook page.

On Nov. 5, students can register here for a Student Ally Workshop.

Participants who seek accommodations to participate in these events can contact CSGD at 814-863-1248 or lgbtq@psu.edu.