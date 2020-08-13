Although Penn State’s Welcome Week has been adjusted to accommodate coronavirus safety guidelines, the university’s Student Orientation and Transition Programs is still aiming at providing incoming students with resources and experiences to introduce them to campus smoothly.

According to SOTP Director Dan Murphy, this year’s Welcome Week will include modified versions of several traditional elements — including the President’s New Student Convocation, meetings with the deans of each college, “Be A Part From the Start” and the Fall Involvement Fair.

According to Murphy, the official Welcome Week schedule will be made available on its website closer to the arrival period, but most of the “large-scale” events will be held virtually. New Student Convocation, for example, will be held at 7:45 p.m. on August 22 via livestream.

According to the Welcome Week website, parents and family members will also be able to join this livestream. Details on how to access the event will be made available “in the coming days,” according to the site.

SOTP announced earlier this summer that the Fall Involvement Fair will be held virtually as well. Organizations will be able to advertise themselves via FlipGrid, OrgCentral or a five-minute time slot on a YouTube livestream, which will take place from August 25 to 27.

In addition to these traditional events, Welcome Week Executive Director Jordan Emely said SOTP partnered with other student programs such as Residence Life and the Office of Student Activities to create a variety of virtual activities “that will be enjoyable and that people will have fun doing.”

“There will be attention-drawing figures at the events that people are going to want to see,” Emely (senior-education and public policy) said.

Emely said he is also working on a podcast for first-year students to offer information on Welcome Week and advice for transitioning into university life.

The podcast — which can be found on Anchor or at “Welcome UP: All things you need for a successful transition to Penn State” on Spotify — will be released Mondays and Thursdays, with the first two episodes already live. Emely has seven episodes currently planned.

Although most of Welcome Week will be done virtually, Murphy said SOTP has also planned extended orientation activities, which will be done in person the day after new students arrive on campus.

Student staff coordinators Nate Gillespie and Maddie Bentz — who helped hire, train and manage the 2020 orientation leaders — said the extended orientation portion of Welcome Week is intended to build upon this year’s New Student Orientation.

Gillespie (junior-secondary education) said extended orientation will involve dividing students into small groups to discuss topics such as safety on campus, alcohol and drug use, sexual assault, consent, diversity and inclusion.

Murphy said the discussions of diversity and inclusion in particular will help students understand and apply Penn State values to their University Park experience.

“Opportunities for meaningful dialogue about equity and inclusion with their peers will allow students to demonstrate respect for all individuals in our community,” Murphy said via email.

According to Gillespie, although many subjects covered in virtual orientations will be covered via an online module, small group meetings will reiterate these messages more effectively.

Since orientation was held online for all Penn State campuses and several spring university tours were shifted to a virtual format, Bentz (senior-agricultural and extension education) said some students may be seeing campus for the first time when they move in. Because of this, Bentz said extended orientation will also help students get comfortable navigating University Park.

Murphy said the small group sessions will also help students understand mobile ordering and the adjusted operations of the dining commons, as well as learn the location of classrooms and student services around campus.

In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, first-year students will be divided into groups based on their move-in date. Bentz said more orientation leaders were hired this year to account for the higher number of smaller-sized groups.

Discussions will be held in three separate sessions throughout the day so students will not have to cross paths with other groups while entering or exiting their assigned classrooms.

Additionally, Gillespie said all students will be required to wear masks and distance themselves from others during the small group sessions. All leaders are also required to wear face shields during these meetings.

Bentz said figuring out how to divide students into groups, maintain social distancing in the classrooms and organize the entering and exiting of each small group session was a “big logistics puzzle,” especially because they cannot hold large meetings in Alumni Hall like they have in years past.

“It’s been challenging, but of course we’re making it work,” Bentz said.

Gillespie said the “general lack of space” to hold socially-distanced events on campus was a challenge they had to work through in the planning process, which is why most events are being held virtually.

Despite these complications, however, Gillespie said he believes the goals of Welcome Week can still be achieved.

“[Welcome Week] is about opening the doors to Penn State to new students and helping them feel welcome,” he said. “In the pandemic, it’s all the more about them making connections.”

Similarly, Bentz said she hopes first-year students find the value in Welcome Week, regardless of the delivery format.

“It’s just such a great opportunity to help people feel welcome here,” she said. “Whether [the events] are in-person or online, I just want them to feel like they belong here.”

Emely said everyone involved with Welcome Week has to consider the first-year perspective when planning events, but also has to broaden their ideas to fit a virtual format this year — something he said the group has been successful in accomplishing so far.

“Even if every single event of Welcome Week is virtual, any event a new student attends will have a positive impact,” Emely said.

Emely encouraged all first-year students to attend Welcome Week events — even if they are uncertain about the activities being virtual or outside of their comfort zone — because opportunities for connection with others will be even more important amid the pandemic.

“I hope that students get joy in whatever it is,” Emely said. “The world is lacking in that right now, so I really hope we get it.”