Penn State President Eric Barron will receive a 2.5 percent increase in his current salary, according to a Penn State press release.

Penn State’s Board of Trustees approved the new salary of $855,228 on Sept. 13. If Barron earns a bonus, as he has previous years, he could make well over $1 million.

The compensation committee assessed Barron’s performance and made a unanimous decision to approve the increase.

In 2018, Barron was the third highest-paid public university president in the country and the highest-paid president in all of the Big Ten schools. Last year, his salary was about $800,000, and he earned $1 million extra in "bonus pay."

The compensation committee will hold these reviews for an increase in Barron’s salary each year until 2020 – the year he will receive another payment of $800,000, recognizing his completion of the contract with Penn State’s Board of Trustees.