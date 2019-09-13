President Barron shows his support for antihazing legislation
President Eric Barron listens to as Tom Kline, attorney for the Piazza family, addresses the media during a press conference explaining their role and feelings of new Timothy J. Piazza Antihazing legislation during the second Penn State Beta Theta Pi preliminary hearing at the Centre County Courthouse on Friday, March 23, 2018.

 Linsey Fagan

Penn State President Eric Barron will receive a 2.5 percent increase in his current salary, according to a Penn State press release.

Penn State’s Board of Trustees approved the new salary of $855,228 on Sept. 13. If Barron earns a bonus, as he has previous years, he could make well over $1 million.

The compensation committee assessed Barron’s performance and made a unanimous decision to approve the increase.

In 2018, Barron was the third highest-paid public university president in the country and the highest-paid president in all of the Big Ten schools. Last year, his salary was about $800,000, and he earned $1 million extra in "bonus pay."   

The compensation committee will hold these reviews for an increase in Barron’s salary each year until 2020 – the year he will receive another payment of $800,000, recognizing his completion of the contract with Penn State’s Board of Trustees.

