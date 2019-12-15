The dreaded finals week is upon us — and students’ wellbeing will begin to take a toll because of it.

According to a study conducted by MentalHelp.net in 2016 that surveyed 1,000 college students, 31 percent said their biggest source of stress was finals and midterms, making it the overall highest source of stress for college students in that survey — beating other sources of stress like graduation and workload.

“Anxiety surrounding testing is a serious issue for college students, as worrying about their performance on the test itself can distract students from focusing on schoolwork and studying, which can negatively affect their exam grades,” the website said.

Since this is a stressful time for students, what are some ways that they can deal with the overwhelming time? Here are some tips that can help ease some of those final exam worries.

Start studying now

Even if it’s just for an hour a day or the day or hour before a final, it’s better to start studying at least a week before if manageable — even if it is only for an hour a day.

Also, if cramming right before a final is the only option, it is better than not studying at all.

Plan ahead

It is a good idea to plan out your week or even two weeks. When are the best times to study? What should be prioritized?

It is more stressful to not plan out study times and break times than not because cramming studying, papers, and projects all at once can end up being one hot mess.

It is not worth the trouble, so plan and stop procrastinating.

Get the hard stuff done first

The only thing worse than studying for finals is studying for finals while an even bigger project or exam weighs over your head.

What if there is a paper due before finals or right in the middle of finals week? What is more important?

Getting the harder and dreadful tasks done first and ahead of time can be a big relief.

Find a good study spot

A quiet place to focus can be the essential part of finals week success.

Some spaces will work for one person and not for another, so be sure to pick a spot that is tailored to your studying needs. For example, if you have a hard time studying in silence, the HUB or a coffee shop may be a better fit than the Pattee Stacks.

Study groups

Working with others can be a great way to relax a bit about the worries of finals. The rest of the group is just as stressed out.

Study, complain, rant about how horrible the semester was, whatever. A study group with friends or peers can really help boost overall motivation to study or give a distraction from the stress of finals.

On top of that, if you get stuck on something while studying, a group can help you work through it.

Personal motivation

Besides the motivation from peers, a big relief from a stressful week is personal motivation.

Students are oftentimes their biggest critics when it comes to how they think they are going to do on their finals — or any assignments for that matter.

Confidence is key, but it isn’t a strong suit for most students. Believing in oneself can be successful not just on tests but any thing in life.

Exercise. Exercise. Exercise.

Every website says to, but exercising is a healthy way to distract from the stress of finals instead of lying in bed watching YouTube videos for five hours.

Instead, watch those YouTube videos while exercising or study while exercising. It will seriously relieve all of that built up stress.

Stay hydrated and eating well

It can be a daunting task for a college student, but the brain works better when one drinks enough water and eats enough.

Even if time is a deciding factor of whether to eat and drink, grabbing a granola bar or piece of fruit and filling up that water bottle will be sure to make you feel better.

Refilling your water bottle or grabbing a snack is also a good way to take short breaks while studying.

Get some sleep

Students try to stay up all hours of the night, but the brain works better when it is rested, and it will lead to less stressful of a week.

Experts often suggest that sleep is a main factor is overall wellbeing, so even though it and it is hard to break a habit of going to bed at three in the morning — it’s worth a try.

Take some time for yourself

Taking some time for oneself during finals week does not mean using all your free time to watch Tik Toks or go into the deepest corners of the internet.

Taking some time for oneself means taking a couple breaks from the dreadful idea of studying. Go on a walk, hang out with friends, go on Tik Tok if needed but not for too long. Getting too distracted by the Tik Tok rabbit hole could lead to an unproductive day.