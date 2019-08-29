Almost all students deal with worries when leaving their hometowns behind and beginning a new chapter at a massive institution like Penn State.

Many members of the LGBTQ community are especially vulnerable to these anxieties, as worries can be heightened by the concern of acceptance and inclusivity.

Often, the best way for a student to begin to feel comfortable on campus is to find a social group. However, for some new students, this can be extremely difficult for due to Penn State’s massive student body

“My biggest concern for this year was finding a social group,” Jake Lang (freshman-meteorology) said. “It’s difficult at the beginning to find people because it’s so much to work through with classes and social life.”

A popular way for students to find their niche and meet like-minded individuals is by joining clubs and attending events on campus. There are many groups and student-run clubs on campus that keep students engaged and give them a social outlet, especially for LGBTQ students.

Penn State has a plethora of resources that seek to foster an inclusive community for LGBTQ students.

Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity (CSGD)

The CSGD operates as a primary resource for LGBTQ students regarding educational and emotional support, advocacy on campus, professional opportunities, student programs, informational workshops, advising and more.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in 101 Boucke Building.

LGBTQ Roundtable

An important part of making LGBTQ students feel comfortable at a large university is making sure they are included in the conversations. LGBTQ Student Roundtable is an opportunity for students to participate in civic engagement. It also operates as an umbrella organization for other LGBTQ resources on campus.

ALLY House

Planning ahead for upcoming semesters can help to ease a student’s anxieties. ALLY House is a special living option for LGBTQ students that fosters an LGBTQ-friendly community, and also provides academic and emotional support.

Queer Peers

This group’s slogan is “Belong. Be informed. Graduate.” Queer Peers is an opportunity for first year, transfer or change-of-campus students to participate in various events and programs that will help their transition to Penn State be more comfortable by showing them all the resources available to them.

Clothing Transit

This is an opportunity for LGBTQ students to swap clothing and accessories free of cost.

Clothing Transit also hosts variety of academic groups and opportunities with the purpose of representing LGBTQ students in their field of study and helping them further their aspirations.

Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

This student organization is dedicated to LGBTQ students’ success in their academics — promoting professional development and providing career resources.

Out & Allies in Business

This organization’s mission is to promote inclusivity within the college, while also connecting students with a range of employers that prioritize diversity in the workplace.

OutLaw

LGBTQ students seeking a degree in Penn State Law can take advantage of this organization, which creates an educational forum to open up discussions on identity. OutLaw aims to inform members and the community on legal issues facing the LGBTQ community.

Queer and Transgender People of Color

This organization offers queer and transgender people of color an open environment to talk freely and use their voices for advocacy on campus.

Sexuality and gender studies minor

The College of Liberal Arts offers this undergraduate minor for students who wish to study human sexuality and gender. Required courses in the minor may also be of interest — whether or not a student is seeking the minor — as they cover topics such as sexuality, gender, identity, culture and societal norms.

LGBTQ Service Experience

Offered by the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, this service experience allows LGBTQ students to go on a service trip with the intention to promote the significance of service and inspire educational and personal growth. More information regarding the trip will be available in the upcoming weeks.

Opulence

Opulence, Penn State’s premiere drag ambassador club, is one of the most well-known LGBTQ organizations on campus. This club fosters a community for students interested in drag, while also engaging in advocacy and planning various drag shows each semester.

“It so much more of a family than a club,” Seneca Hill, Opulence president, said.

Hill (senior-animal science) has found a sense of belonging within it.

“When being at a large university, there’s a lot of pressure to fit into the norms, you don’t see a lot of people out and about that are like you, so you think if you want friends you need to fall into that,” Hill said. “This club has changed my entire experience and I’ve found people like me that accept me the way I am.”

Prism

With a new school year, comes a new year of fundraising and planning for the country’s largest student-run philanthropic event, THON. THON is an alleyway for many students to find social groups and community.

Prism Benefiting THON is an LGBTQ-based THON organization that prioritizes a safe and inclusive environment while fundraising for the Four Diamonds fund.

LGBTQ Listserv

The LGBTQ listserv allows students to stay up to date with events, programs, and opportunities on campus. Students can join by visiting the website for the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity.