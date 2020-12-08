During an unprecedented year, Chabad of Penn State is set to hold a unique Hanukkah celebration.

The organization is set to host a “Car Menorah Parade and Drive in Menorah Lighting” at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 in downtown State College.

The parade will depart from 443 E. Waring Ave. and will end across the street from the State College Municipal Building at the Allen Street Lot, where attendees can view the menorah lighting ceremony.

Rabbi Nosson Meretsky, director of Chabad of Penn State, believes the event will allow State College’s Jewish community to safely celebrate the start of Hanukkah amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“While typically, we’re able to invite State College’s community to join our Hanukkah menorah-lighting ceremony at the Municipal Building, this year we are inviting them to participate in safely bringing Hanukkah to the homes of those unable to attend due to coronavirus,” Meretsky said, according to a press release. “The Car Menorah Parade is a perfect way for State College’s Jewish community to show our Jewish pride and celebrate Hanukkah during the pandemic.”

When the parade arrives at the Allen Street Lot, the drive-through menorah lighting will begin. The menorah lighting will be a limited outdoor event, with participants socially distant and masked.

Those who wish to view the event from their cars may do so, and the menorah lighting will also be broadcast live for families who wish to view the event from home.

The menorah lighting event will include entertainment such as fire-juggling, music, pre-wrapped Chanukah treats and prizes for children.

After the menorah lighting ceremony, pre-packaged menorah kits and holiday treats will be distributed.

The event is part of a global campaign started by Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson in 1973. The campaign publicizes the story of Hanukkah after a Jewish victory against the Syrian Greeks.

The Jewish people reclaimed Israel, and in a desecrated temple they sought to light the menorah, but only one oil jar was found. That oil jar should’ve only lasted one day, but it lit the menorah for eight.

Those who attend the parade have the option to rent a menorah for the top of their cars when registering for the event. The menorahs cost $36, and would be attached 15 minutes before the start of the event.

Rabbi Hershey Gourarie of Chabad of the Undergraduates hopes the event will reach beyond just those who attend.

“We hope the light and celebration brings joy and happiness and warmth to the greater State College and Penn State Community,” Gourarie said, according to a press release.

