Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman encouraged students to vote during a virtual PSU Votes event Thursday night as the first speaker in the organization's Speaker Showcase series.

Throughout the presentation, Fetterman emphasized the importance of collegiate voting and explained Penn State students' voting options.

Fetterman, who admitted to being embarrassed that he was not civically engaged during his time as a college student, said young voters "are the future."

He also described the upcoming presidential election as the "most consequential of our lifetime," and encouraged his audience to pursue the option of mail-in voting.

Though he described himself as a "First Amendment absolutist," Fetterman spoke against vitriolic forms of civic engagement on social media.

In particular, he said discriminatory comments directed toward Dr. Rachel Levine, the Pennsylvania Department of Health secretary and a transgender woman, have been especially "vile" and "hateful."

"That is the kind of civic engagement that is poisoning our society," Fetterman said.

Student have three ways to cast their ballots for president: absentee, in-person and mail-in.

Addressing the criticisms of mail-in voting, Fetterman explained that the option was passed as a bi-partisan bill so people could avoid the option of in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's no evidence ever presented that there is any kind of systemic or rampant fraud [related to mail-in voting]," Fetterman said.

He said voting in Pennsylvania was "secure and stable," and the state will get an eventual election result that will "reflect the democratic will."

Echoing statements made by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Sept. 29 on the critical position of the state during the upcoming election, Fetterman said "Pennsylvania is going to pick our president."

The event was sponsored by the Lion Caucus, the Center for Character, Conscience & Public Purpose, and the University Park Undergraduate Association, PSU Votes’ parent organization.

