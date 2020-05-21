Penn State announced Thursday that it has extended the move-out period for students who live on campus, according to a news release.

Students now have until Sunday, June 14 to retrieve their belongings from on-campus housing, giving them an additional week.

So far, only students who live in Pennsylvania counties in the "yellow" phase of reopening or in states with eased restrictions are allowed to move out.

Additionally, only students who attend the University Park, Altoona, Beaver, Behrend and Greater Allegheny campuses are able to reserve a time slot to move out at this time.

By extending the move-out period, the university is recognizing that some counties may not ease their restrictions until a later date, according to the release.

The move-out deadline may be further extended to accommodate students in restricted areas.

More details may be found on Penn State's housing website.