On March 27, the Daily Collegian published an article about “Philip the houseplant,” a philodendron plant that belonged to Penn State freshman Luke Babinchak and was rescued by housing staff following the university’s decision to move the remainder of the semester online.

After the switch to remote instruction, Luke made it his goal to retrieve some belongings from his dorm room in East Halls, including Philip — an offspring of his father’s college plant from the early 90’s, who had been known as “Phil.”

Luke (sophomore-business) and his sister Alex both received plants that were Phil’s offspring. Alex (senior-supply chain and information systems and Spanish) also received her plant, called “Phyllis,” before starting school at Penn State.

Unfortunately, Luke and his dad realized they had accidentally forgotten Philip after leaving campus. They turned around to retrieve him, but it was past 4 p.m. — the deadline to be out of the dorms — leaving the two locked out.

His mother, Casi, sent an email to housing in the hopes that they would be able to do something to help Philip. Penn State’s housing staff rescued Philip while Luke socially distanced at home.

Lisa Curley, Penn State’s assistant director of housing, even repotted Philip and gave him an IV tube.

“It felt good to be a part of Philip’s journey during his quarantine,” Curley said via email. “And I’m glad [Philip’s] positive outlook brought a smile to so many parents during such a trying time.”

Casi and the housing staff exchanged many emails with pictures of Philip and updates on what he was doing around campus. Casi would then post the pictures on the Penn State Parents Facebook group page.

A few times, other parents even posted about Philip, writing about something that reminded them of the plant or that they were thinking of him.

“I think it helped me feel more connected to Penn State at a time when we were sad to feel disconnected,” Casi said. “It also helped me to feel connected to other Penn State families.”

RELATED

Philip’s Facebook posts soon started getting thousands of likes from parents.

“They took him all over,” Casi said. “He went to the food truck, sat in a massage chair, he saw the new billiard room in the [HUB-Robeson Center], he was in the mailroom helping out, went to the creamery and got ice cream, and got his picture taken with some graduates at the shrine.”

Jennifer Garvin, the director of ancillary services, became Philip’s main caretaker. When she took him to the Nittany Lion Shrine, Philip was recognized by a parent.

The Babinchaks’ favorite activity Philip did with the housing staff was when he and another plant tailgated on the date of what would have been the Blue and White football game.

“They had them out in the parking lot with Beaver Stadium in the background playing mini cornhole,” Casi said. “Philip was also in the student section and down on the field, the pictures are really pretty.”

One popular Facebook post by Casi was written after Garvin took Philip home for Easter.

“I learned this morning that Jennifer Garvin couldn't bear to leave Philip in the office over Easter, so she took him home to spend the weekend with her family! He discovered his artistic side while painting with her daughter, and enjoyed a traditional family Easter egg hunt,” Casi wrote in the post. “What a blessed little plant he is! After some R&R, I'm sure he is ready to take on a busy week in the Housing office!”

Early on, parents made suggestions as to what the Babinkchak family could do to express their gratitude for the housing staff’s actions. They decided on giving them their own plant, also propagated from Phil.

“We were able to give it to [Garvin] when we picked Philip up,” Casi said. “I named it Pip, which is also a derivative of Philip. I thought Pip was cute.”

But the Babinchaks weren’t the only ones with a surprise for when Philip and Luke were reunited on campus — housing staff printed Philip his own personal Penn State ID, including his picture and name.

“I was not expecting something so awesome,” Luke said via email. “It’s definitely something I’ll always remember about the difficult end to my freshman year.”

RELATED

Penn State Athletics delays student football ticket sales Penn State Athletics has delayed student football tickets sales until "final decisions are made."

From the beginning of Philip’s path to fame, people suggested to Casi that Philip’s story be made into a book. As someone who loves writing and whose first career was in journalism, Casi decided to do exactly that.

“It was already written,” Casi said. “It wrote itself so quickly. I don’t know if I really would’ve pursued it if it hadn’t been for how supportive the [other] parents were.”

Now, Casi is working with a publishing company and an editor reviewing the manuscript. Next, she will choose an illustrator.

“It was a leap of faith,” Casi said. “I heard [the idea for the book] so many times and the parents have given me confidence that they will support this idea.”

Casi said the book-making process is long but hopes it will be out by Christmas so everyone who said they wanted a copy for their kids and grandkids can have one. The working title is “The Rescue of Philip the House Plant.”

“My mom writing the book is interesting because I think it’s something she’s always wanted to do and it’s kind of the perfect opportunity,” Luke said via email. “I know a lot of the Phillip fans have been telling her to write one about this and so far it’s great.”

Casi also made Philip his own Facebook page — another suggestion from parents — as she didn’t want to violate the rules against advertising sales on the parents’ page when posting about the book.

In addition to being “a great children’s story about people being kind,” according to Casi, the book will also be a Penn State story, since she wouldn’t feel right making it generic or without nods to the university.

“I really thought about whether I wanted to make it more generic,” Casi said. “I don’t think it needs to be. I think the Penn State audience is so huge.”

As a part of that audience, Curley said she will purchase the book when it comes out.

“I can’t wait to read Casi’s book, and I have a little nephew now to read it to,” Curley said. “Philip’s story is a very small example of what it means to be a Penn Stater by bringing unity, humor, collaboration and initiating friendships for many of us.”