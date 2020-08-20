Penn State freshmen partying during covid
Just two days after move-in began for Penn State freshmen, pictures and videos of a large, unmasked crowd outside of East Halls circulated social media Wednesday night.

Members of the Penn State community expressed disdain about the gathering.

A petition was created by Henriaue Marchi Wednesday night entitled, “Petition to send all PSU freshman home after breaking corona rules”.

“They really partied the first week,” the petition reads. “The upperclassmen do not wanna go home.”

Penn State has said that students and employees "should practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings and wear face masks while on campus, as well as within their local communities in line with local and state requirements" in past press releases regarding campus policies. 

Additionally, the State College Borough Council passed an ordinance requiring masks and limiting gatherings to 10 people in the community.  

The Daily Collegian reached out to Penn State for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

