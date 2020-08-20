Just two days after move-in began for Penn State freshmen, pictures and videos of a large, unmasked crowd outside of East Halls circulated social media Wednesday night.

Members of the Penn State community expressed disdain about the gathering.

“Live in the moment” my ass. Penn State won’t survive more than a week. This is unbelievable. The fact that people had the nerve to do this, Especially after multiple schools closed, just wrong on so many levels. I hope you had fun at your party pic.twitter.com/ZsYLJ73uMg — Evan Diulus (@Evan_Diulus) August 20, 2020

The freshman at Penn State need to be put on lockdown IMMEDIATELY. I refuse to have THEM be the ones that send us home — Dee💖 (@Deanna__3) August 20, 2020

can penn state pls explain to me why they made us sign the covid compact if there is barely going to be consequences for people out here acting a fool — mahogany🌻 (@mahoganyflor) August 20, 2020

NOT EVEN TWELVE HOURS LATER AND YOURE TELLING ME EAST HALLS IS HAVING A RAVE OUTSIDE THE MF DINING HALL?? i hate itttt hereeeeeeeee https://t.co/xbvDPL52RF — redacted (@megv0) August 20, 2020

A petition was created by Henriaue Marchi Wednesday night entitled, “Petition to send all PSU freshman home after breaking corona rules”.

Penn State: Petition to send all PSU freshmen home after breaking corona rules. - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/QMJClmM2FP via @Change — LAUR (@lauren_knopf) August 20, 2020

“They really partied the first week,” the petition reads. “The upperclassmen do not wanna go home.”

Penn State has said that students and employees "should practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings and wear face masks while on campus, as well as within their local communities in line with local and state requirements" in past press releases regarding campus policies.

Additionally, the State College Borough Council passed an ordinance requiring masks and limiting gatherings to 10 people in the community.

The Daily Collegian reached out to Penn State for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

