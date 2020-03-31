When Laura McKinney decided to run for president of the University Park Undergraduate Association, she only partially knew what she was getting herself into.

Majoring in broadcast journalism with a minor in entrepreneurship, McKinney was able to observe the president’s responsibilities during the 2018-19 academic year from her seat as vice president. She knew the commitment would be big, but she wanted to be able to say she went for the role, regardless of whether she got it.

In the end, McKinney was elected after running unopposed — and said her time as president has turned out to be “one of the most rewarding experiences” she’s ever had.

As president, however, McKinney was faced with the task of mitigating the concerns of 46,000 students and dozens of UPUA representatives, as well as advocating on their behalf to Penn State administrators.

“It’s hard to please everybody when you’re trying to make a decision that’s best for the whole student body,” McKinney said. “I tried to deliver what students are talking about to administrators, because ultimately they’re the ones who can make that change.”

While government bodies tend to be known for their arguments, McKinney doesn’t see disagreements at UPUA general assembly meetings as a bad thing. Rather, she said discord is a sign that the representatives are doing their job.

“From the moment that I came into the position, I knew everyone in the assembly was very different from one another, but I saw that as a strength,” McKinney said. “I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but at the same time I knew [diversity] would make for a stronger assembly as a whole and benefit the organization down the road.”

Other difficult facets of the presidency include an intense workload and busy schedule. McKinney said her days would often start at 6 a.m. and go until 2 in the morning. Just as her term was ending, she said she had to “wind [her presidency] back up” because of the coronavirus — something she didn’t see coming.

MORE UPUA COVERAGE

Regardless, McKinney said she has “never regretted” taking on the position, since it allowed her to gain new insight into perspectives she wouldn’t have been exposed to otherwise.

“When you love what you’re doing, and you really care about the students you’re serving, it’s not a job,” McKinney said. “It’s really like an honor, to wake up every day and do everything you can for students.”

Rachel Schuchman, the chief justice of UPUA’s judicial board, said McKinney’s dedication to the role and her willingness to admit and rectify mistakes made her “a great person to work with.”

“She does a ton of work behind the scenes that I don’t think people realize,” Schuchman (junior-security and risk analysis) said via email. “She really made [being] UPUA president her number one commitment.”

Jake Griggs — McKinney’s vice president — said many conversations surrounding student wellness and housing insecurity were “nonexistent” before the 14th Assembly, but by tackling bigger issues, he and McKinney have been able to shift discourse about them and pass meaningful pieces of legislation.

“[McKinney] has been able to advance all sorts of things that the assembly has passed through,” Griggs (senior-management) said. “She just has a way with people, the administration loves her, and she’s so, so good at getting people on board with her vision.”

The major issues McKinney’s administration chose to tackle were student poverty and food insecurity, menstrual product availability, and holistic wellness. Griggs said he hopes conversations surrounding these topics will continue into future assemblies, since McKinney has advocated for them for so long.

“[McKinney]’s the most empathetic, incredible leader that I know,” Griggs said. “It’s been an incredible privilege to work alongside her and support her in any way that I can.”

Following graduation, McKinney said her goal is to work somewhere in New York City at a job that combines recreation and entertainment, having interned at Central Park last summer.

But she’ll still be thinking about her fellow UPUA members.

“My hope for the 15th Assembly and for assemblies to come is that they practice kindness and empathy before anything, and that they keep things in perspective,” McKinney said. “At the end of the day, I want them to remember that they’re students first, and that the world is big and wide and they have so much to look forward to.”

MORE UPUA COVERAGE