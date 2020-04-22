A dream of flying brought Eileen Collins to her true passion — being an astronaut.

Collins was a guest speaker hosted by Penn State’s Student Programming Association via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.

Collins served as both a NASA astronaut and a United States Air Force colonel. She is known for being the first female pilot and commander of a space shuttle.

The former pilot and commander spoke about breaking that barrier. She said it was a dream come true, adding that she did not really recognize how much weight the opportunity held.

“You don’t realize the magnitude of it until just before you go up on your space mission,” Collins said. “That’s when you get hit with all the press because everybody wants to interview the astronauts.”

She remembers there being a “massive” amount of interest. Collins said she just tried to stay humble and remain focused on the task at hand.

“I think I got through it by taking it one day at a time,” Collins said.

The interest she had in math and science at an early age is what Collins credits to starting her on the path to being an astronaut. Collins also mentioned how she was very interested in pilots during her youth, and her interest only grew over time.

“I got interested in flying by reading books, and I read book after book about not only how an airplane flies, I read a lot of fiction stories about women pilots, male pilots, military pilots and civilian pilots,” Collins said.

In what was possibly a stroke of luck, the National Soaring Museum was in her hometown of Elmira, New York and Collins said she would always see pilots flying above her. This made her wonder what that would be like.

Collins reflected on how she went to her local airport growing up to seek flying lessons. She said she was nervous they would turn her away because of her gender and youth.

To her surprise, the pilots were “wonderful” to her. In addition to teaching her how to fly, they taught her how to love of flying.

Soon after, she applied for Air Force ROTC. She was accepted into a flight program in Oklahoma. It was the program's first time instructing women since World War II.

In 1978, NASA hired its first female astronauts — and it just so happened to be the same year Collins graduated college.

Collins “loved” working at NASA because she said her job entailed learning about the universe she lives in. Additionally, she said NASA valued knowledge, not what someone looked like or where they came from.

“When you walked into a meeting, it didn’t matter if you were a man or a woman, if you’re a minority, if you're young or old,” Collins said. “What really matters is why are you there and what do you have to contribute.”

Collins said that the launch into space is such an “overwhelming” experience. Because of this, astronauts train in simulators and airplanes to make up for the shock and awe they might fall into when initially leaving Earth.

When going into space, which she did four times total, Collins said she wasn’t thinking, “I finally made it into space” or “What a great ride this is.” Instead, she was focused on her job, eliminating mistakes and what she had to do next.

“Being the first woman pilot, I didn’t want to make a mistake,” Collins said. “I wanted to be a good role model for all women pilots.”

Collins said the “fun” part of space is at the end of the mission. She said one's body begins to become acclimated to zero gravity.

“You feel like you're a Greek god floating over the planet Earth,” Collins said.

Collins said the weather on Earth might cause astronauts to have to stay in space for an extra day or two, which is a perfect time for “space parties": a normal party with music and food — and floating.

Collins then discussed the importance of space exploration. She noted that in the 1960s, she heard a lot of people asking why money was being spent on going to space.

“You don’t really hear that anymore because I think the space program has really proven itself in all the things we’ve done,” Collins said.

She went on to speak about how satellites make it possible to call someone on the other side of the world. Collins also mentioned how GPS relies on satellites.

In addition to these two everyday life benefits, space stations can take photos from space to give those on Earth better ideas about the sizes of storms.

Collins added that though countries may have problems with each other, the space program is more united and “international.”

She said she believes that because the space program represents hope in the future, it has the power to eventually bring together countries that aren’t friendly with each other.

Collins also spoke on countries that aren’t currently engaging in space projects.

“I think most countries see that if you’re not playing in the space arena, you are going to be left behind because the future is in space,” Collins said.

Collins went on to show a video about what her time in space was like. The video featured her launch, arrival in space, the work she did, the people she worked with and her return home.

Finally, she spoke about what she thinks the next big revolutionary change will be: propulsion. Like the printing press, telephone, cars, satellites and computers before it, traveling through space faster would significantly impact society.

“Right now, getting to the moon using chemical propulsion takes three days, and for us to get to Mars it’s six months to two years depending on where the planets are,” Collins said. “That’s too long.”

Collins wondered if someday, humans might be able to travel outside the solar system.