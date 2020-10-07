The world today has seen an abundance of negative news lately, whether it’s related to the coronavirus, politics, social conflict, natural disasters or anything else in between.

But some Penn State students have found that there is still good in the world, recalling times when they felt joy due to someone else’s kindness, regardless if they knew the do-gooder.

Amid the pandemic or not, students shared stories that prove kindness is alive at Penn State.

Recognizing a group that sometimes seems to go unnoticed, Melody Munitz said she has been affected by the kindness that those who work in food service on campus have shown her.

“...They are always kind when serving and stocking food, cracking jokes and really make me feel like part of a loving community even in times as difficult as these,” Munitz (junior-musical theatre and psychology) said via email. “They don’t get enough credit!”

Even something as small as a smile and brief conversation can make the difference in someone else’s day, Munitz said, which she especially noticed from the staff in Warnock Commons.

Student Brooklyn Thomas was an aid for her terminally ill uncle toward the beginning of the pandemic.

In a difficult situation, Thomas (junior-management) said she reached out to professors, explaining why she might have not been thriving as a student due to having an emotionally rough time.

Thomas said she sent her meteorology professor a letter explaining why her grades were suffering, as students were given bonus points if they sent the professor a cool postcard.

“His kind words helped motivate me to get off of my knees and continue with the semester,” Thomas said via email.

She said Professor Jon Nese had written her an email response back, encouraging her and offering support, which created a memorable moment for her.

For Megan Galvin, an action led to a reaction in more ways than one in her chemistry class.

Galvin (sophomore-plant sciences) shared her experiences with random acts of kindness, which allowed her to connect with other students.

She was faced with a situation where she had to run across campus from one class to get to another on time.

“...The same two people I sat next to the first week started just keeping my seat saved for me so I wouldn’t have to worry about finding some place to sit,” Galvin said via email. “I ended up being really good class friends with them!”

Gianna Baresse, president of Sunny State — a random acts of kindness club on Penn State’s campus — said she uses the time in her day to plan what the club will do next, but sometimes karma loops back around to her, making her happy, too.

Baresse (junior-biobehavioral health) said she found happiness while walking in the HUB-Robeson Center prior to the coronavirus when she there was a group supporting mental health at a table.

Showcasing a posterboard, the group had encouraged people walking by to write on a Post-it note.

“[The group asked people to] write about if we felt badly about something or [stressed] about school, and they had you post the [Post-it] note on the board,” Baresse said. “Everybody’s Post-it notes were there.”

By showing students they were not alone in the way they feel, Baresse said the group helped her feel connected to her peers, allowing her to speak about what had been bothering her.

Though Sunny State will sporadically place Post-it notes with encouraging messages around campus, Baresse said this alternative use for them still made her day better.

“The five minutes that you’re interacting with them and talking about it really makes such a big difference,” she said.

Natalie Shawley recounted a time a friend surprised her in a thoughtful way after Shawley (senior-rehabilitation services) had a rough day.

Knowing how much she loves peppermint mochas at the Starbucks, Shawley’s friend, a barista at Starbucks, made Shawley her favorite drink.

“She put my name as ‘sunshine and happiness,’” Shawley said. “It just made my day so much better, and it made me want to cry because it truly was the best thing that happened to me that week.”

Such a small gesture is appreciated even still, Shawley said, because sunshine and happiness is needed so badly in our world right now.