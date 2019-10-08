Three Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette gave a panel discussion about their coverage of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Accomplished journalists Lillian Thomas, an assistant managing editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rebecca Droke, a visual journalist, and Rich Lord, an investigative reporter, led a dialogue about how they reported on the mass shooting.

The panel began with a slideshow of evocative photos the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette published the week of the shooting, including tear-streaked faces, civilians in embrace, graves and candlelit vigils.

The reporters discussed how fast everything began, and how quickly they had to get out into the field.

“The radio was saying it looks like there is about three dead, but by the time I got there, 10 to 15 minutes later, it was up to seven. And I was just thinking, 'Oh my gosh, it’s finally my town’s turn now for one of these,'” Lord said.

On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman entered the synagogue during Shabbat morning services, killing 11 people and injuring seven. The shooting is the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the United States.

As they covered the shooting, the journalists said their main focus was professionalism in the newsroom and reporting on the story accurately and completely.

“You just send as many people out as you can, as many people on the phones, as many people on research, as you possibly can,” Thomas said.

As soon as information was verified, they published it, and pushed everything out as fast as they could. When asked how long they worked until they felt it was okay to go home, Thomas said eight days.

"We did go home, but we worked, maybe, 20 hours some days," Thomas said. "It was nonstop. And when you went home, you were still checking in all the time. So it was pretty intense.”

The Tree of Life Synagogue is located in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood in Pittsburgh — very close to the city.

“Pittsburgh always impressed me as being a very large, small town,” moderator Curt Chandler, an assistant teaching professor in the Department of Journalism, said. “I’m sure that’s one of the reasons that everybody knew somebody from there.”

The reporters were all familiar and connected with Squirrel Hill and other areas of Pittsburgh. Lord is from “south of the river” and the southern neighborhood of the city, where Robert Bowers, the shooter, also grew up.

“When I saw him, and started learning more about his background, his youth, I could think of people in my high school class who came up the exact same way...it was kind of jarring to think that this guy who had done this heinous thing, was not all that much different from the kids I hung out with," he said.

When Thomas and other journalists were waiting for the victims’ names to be released, one of the names was Jerry Rabinowitz, who was Thomas' family doctor for 20 years. However, she had to push her initial emotions to the side while on the job.

Droke echoed the difficult nature of reporting on a large-scale shooting in her community.

“I felt like my only way to respond to something as awful as what happened, was to just work as hard as I possibly could, and to tell the story to the best ability I could...There was nothing else I could do, there were paramedics who could go to the scene, that’s their job, there’s cops, and my job was to make sure the story was told,” Droke said.

The journalists had to learn to compartmentalize their feelings for the time being, and be cognizant of their staff members’ emotional state throughout the week. They all helped to take care of each other.

“Also we had this amazing outpouring of food from newsrooms all over the country. And, it just, I can’t tell you how much that joyed us to have newsrooms all over the country, sending us letters, sending us dinner and sending us wonderful messages. It really was this great solidarity and support we felt,” Thomas said.

After covering a shocking event, the journalist then had to cover the many funerals and memorial services that followed. They said the community response to the shooting was amazing and immediate.

“The community response just continued to be powerful,” Thomas said.

Locals organized vigils in the rain, where overflowing crowds came to show their support, with everything from visitors from Israel to structured programs to music.

“The community response, because it was strong, I don’t think that it felt intrusive, I think that the community was making its statement...There were times during funerals when we had to worry about being intrusive, but at the memorials, it felt like we were covering a community standing up," Thomas said.

Droke spoke about how she and her team had to decide which photos were appropriate to publish from funerals, and which ones were too invasive.

“We really wanted our coverage to be compassionate, and not feel like we were exploiting the families of victims," she said.

There were about 150 people on the staff at the Post-Gazette, and all of whom won the Pulitzer Prize for the coverage of the Tree of Life shooting.

“There was this simultaneous feeling of 'Whoa,' and, 'This is not how I wanted this to happen,'" Lord said of the Pulitzer Prize. "I wanted this to happen in a much different way...there was this kind of lid on the emotion."

Thomas added that while the Post-Gazette was proud of its work, the journalists were "just doing their work."

The journalists dedicated their work to the city, and the prize winnings from the Pulitzer Prize award to the Tree of Life synagogue.

Tammy Falls, the events coordinator for the Bellisario College of Communications, was impressed by the department head’s initiative to have the journalists speak at Penn State.

“I think that this is a very timely story, I think it’s a very important story," she said. "We have some connections with the people that are here, in that Lillian worked with us for awhile, and I think is continuing to support our college.”

Thomas was a professional-in-residence in the College of Communications during the spring 2019 semester.

Hannah Beaudoin (junior-advertising and public relations) said she believed Thomas had great insights, good points and articulated her discussion well.

Michelle Baker, an assistant teacher at the College of Communications, said she was impressed by the journalists' integrity and dedication to reporting, but also their empathy for each other as a team.

“I thought that was an important part of the panel, where they talked about how as they were attempting to continue to work, they were also recognizing the fact that it was a traumatic experience, and trying to make sure that their mental and emotional health, as journalists and as human beings, were cared for while they were continuing a very arduous process of reporting on the tragedy,” Baker said.

