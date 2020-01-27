During the fall football season, Penn State’s Blue Band is notoriously busy. From the chaos of band camp, the rigor of game day, to the grueling weeknight practices, Blue Band members hardly have time to eat.

Because their schedule during the fall is so brutal, band members will often take a lighter course load and will spend less time with other student organizations.

But once the seasons over, their second lives can finally begin.

“[It’s] time for us to join the rest of the student population,” Bridget Dooley, current Blue Band vice president and trombone player, said of the spring semester.

Students will often use their newfound free time to pursue other clubs, hobbies and intramural sports.

Although this freedom may be intoxicating, band members still have to be cautious.

While there are no hard bans enforced, members are encouraged to not try anything “really dangerous,” Dooley (junior-psychology) said, since any serious injury sustained in the off season could affect their ability to participate in the fall.

The only other major things band members have to worry about in the spring are a handful of event performances, like THON and Blue and White night.

Another common pastime that many band members enjoy is playing in the numerous pep and athletic bands.

Any substantial time away from their respective instrument can cause band members lose their edge, making it that much harder to pick up where they left off in the fall, Dooley said.

Because of this, enrollment in other musical ventures on campus is a “good opportunity to keep up on your skills,” Dooley said.

An important focus for the Blue Bands officers during the off season is recruitment, for which they host several events to attract new members.

Forward March takes place during Blue White weekend and is one of the main recruitment events for the band.

This program invites high school students to Penn State and gives them the chance to get a taste of Blue Band life.

Visiting highschoolers get to “be a part of the Blue Band for the day and do everything that we would do in preparation for game day,” Brittany Dancha, Blue Band recruitment chair and silk, said.

These students also get to join the parade to the game and sit in the stands with the band during the game.

For returning Blue Band members, their preparation for the fall season begins in the summer.

Dancha (junior-education) said she likes to meet up with her section-mates and perform old routines to make sure they stay sharp.

She also goes over her sections pregame routine to ensure she has the all the movements of the intricate performance ready to go.

On top of their regular instrumental work, Blue Band officers have to go through focused leadership training during the summer.

This will often consist of watching videos of previous performances, discussing the direction of the upcoming season with Blue Band directors and reading various books on the mentality of leadership.

These education sessions are crucial for getting all of the band officers on the same page going into the upcoming season, in addition to integrating any newly elected officers into the group.

Once the officers have completed their training, they go back to their respective sections to make sure that everyone is up to speed on any new songs, routines and changes to the halftime show.

Officers will use regular section meetings to coordinate and to “continue to motivate each other throughout the season” said Blue Band president Erin Griffey Taylor.

Beyond formal events such as officer training and band camp, fun social events during the summer help “us all to get together as Blue Band family,” Taylor (junior-wildlife and fisheries science) said.

With the “family” in sync, band members can head into band camp, which begins toward the end of august, confidently.

“I think it’s safe to say that you can expect some magnificent performances during this upcoming season,” Taylor said.