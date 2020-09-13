Redifer Commons, non-automatic doorway
Students can enter the South Food District through a doorway at Redifer Commons on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

 Samantha Wilson

South Food District at Redifer Commons is reopening some of its restaurants, including In a Pickle, Redifer City Grill and Fresco Y Caliente.

Additionally, the Edge Coffee Bar has extended its hours. The coffee bar is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

Locations such as Piatto Felice Pizza, Redifer City Grill and Louie's Convenience Store are available for online ordering only.

According to Penn State Food Services, these hours are temporary and subject to change.

