South Food District at Redifer Commons is reopening some of its restaurants, including In a Pickle, Redifer City Grill and Fresco Y Caliente.

Additionally, the Edge Coffee Bar has extended its hours. The coffee bar is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

Locations such as Piatto Felice Pizza, Redifer City Grill and Louie's Convenience Store are available for online ordering only.

According to Penn State Food Services, these hours are temporary and subject to change.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State police to host 'Walk with a Cop' to engage community Penn State police will host "Walk with a Cop" events next week to engage the community with …