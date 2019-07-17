Alexia House said she wants to be an engineer when she grows up.

At age 6, House was one of over a hundred guests at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center on Tuesday to honor the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch.

The free event, hosted by colleges of Earth and Mineral Sciences, Engineering, and Agricultural Sciences and the NASA Pennsylvania Space Grant Consortium, featured rocket launchings, food and interactive booths all focused on space and related technology.

At 9:32 a.m., 24 rockets were launched in a giant field at the exact time of the original voyage's launching in the late 60s.

House took advantage of the rocket building table on one end of the main building, where she created a functioning ship that was later launched. She proudly described her purple and pink creation with “one star [sticker] and two sixes because I’m six.”

The aspiring engineer said she liked how high the rockets went when launched, estimating the ships went “to the clouds.”

House’s father, Christopher, is the director of the NASA Pennsylvania Space Grant Consortium and is also a professor in the department of geosciences at Penn State.

Alexia said she doesn’t think her dad meets any aliens on the job but guesses that extraterrestrial beings are green with three eyes.

Christopher, who said he was “reliving his childhood” at such an event, stated that he enjoys bringing his daughter to events like this because one gets to see “the lightbulb go off in their heads” regarding topics such as how a rocket launches.

State College resident Stacey McIntire echoed his sentiments, saying that she makes an effort to expose her own daughter to the sciences and related events.

“I like trying to see what her interests are and I think being exposed to it is good,” McIntire, 36, said. “I think it’s really nice that they have this [event] in the summertime and it’s something to do for the kids.”

Volunteer and PhD student Jason Cornelius said his own interest in science was particularly sparked when he was in seventh grade and his mother informed him that the visor of an astronaut uniform is covered in a thin layer of gold.

Quickly finding a Wikipedia link about the visors, Cornelius said he followed an embedded aerospace engineering link, which first introduced him to the field.

Having the opportunity to intern for NASA since then was a “dream come true,” according to Cornelius.

Looking around the room at the young children eagerly exploring the booths, he said he was happy to be a part of it.

“A lot of them may eventually go off and become engineers — some of them maybe want to work for NASA,” Cornelius said, “so I always just enjoy coming and making sure they have a good time.”

Administrative Support Coordinator for the consortium said that NASA asked the consortiums to create “interesting” ways of celebrating the anniversary of what would become the first successful landing on the moon.

Saying that “we are old kids,” High explained that Sven Bilén informed her that there were available rockets that could be launched for the event.

Both she and Bilén said they grew up playing with model rockets. Bilén added that he had always insisted on using powerful engines, despite the fact that the impressive ascent often resulted in a lost ship.

As an educator, Bilén said he is “very interested in making sure that the future generations see what the possibilities are.”

High said the consortium has planned a “book-ending” documentary presentation at the State Theatre on Saturday along with a presentation from associate professor and retired astronaut James A. Pawelczyk.

The event will coincide with the official landing of the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969.