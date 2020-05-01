The Bellisario College of Communications Willard Media Center, which was originally supposed to open in May, is now planned to open in January.

Construction of the center was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will resume as soon as it is possible. If construction begins soon and continues on schedule, College of Communications Dean Marie Hardin said, the building will be prepared to teach students in January.

“We are optimistic about the very real possibility of a January opening,” Hardin said.

Although the university is still unsure whether students will be able to return to campus, Hardin said, construction will recommence as soon it is permitted.