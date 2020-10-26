Penn State students interested in attending virtual or in-person events this week are in luck, with events ranging from guest speakers to yoga and mediation to pumpkin carving taking place.

Listed below are events happening at University Park from Monday, Oct. 26 to Sunday, Nov. 1.

Monday, Oct. 26

4 p.m. — The College of Earth and Mineral Sciences is continuing its fall 2020 EESI EarthTalks series with featured guests Sonya Legg, a senior research oceanographer and lecturer at Princeton University, and Colleen Mouw, an associate professor of oceanography at the University of Rhode Island.

Legg and Mouw will discuss lessons they have learned throughout their careers, according to the event description.

The event is free and open to the public. It will take place on Zoom, and does not require pre-registration.

5:30 p.m. — Students seeking time to unwind and destress can attend Penn State Student Affairs’ virtual yoga and meditation session.

Taking place on Zoom until 6:30 p.m., the class will be led by Sima Farage. No pre-registration is required to attend.

7:30 p.m. — The “Together, Alone” Faculty Concert Series will continue with a virtual recital featuring Penn State bassoon professor Daryl Durran.

This series was created by Penn State School of Music professors to support musicians during the temporary pause to live performances due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which will be livestreamed from Recital Hall without an audience, can be accessed for free on the “Together, Alone” website.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

1 p.m. — Student Affairs has arranged a virtual drop-in group discussion called Weekly Wellness: Strategies to Manage Stress and Enhance Your Well-Being.

Participants can utilize the time to ask questions and discuss a variety of aspects relating to college life, according to the event description.

The hour-long Zoom call will be moderated by Counseling and Psychological Services Psychologist Elana Szczesny and Health Promotion and Wellness’ Assistant Director Danielle Haluska.

Registration for the event is not required.

5 p.m. — The Donald P. Bellisario of Communications is hosting a lecture with Don Roy King, the director of Saturday Night Live.

The event will take place over Zoom, and the meeting ID is 945 5934 6413.

7 p.m. — In light of October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Penn State class of 1994 alumna Susan Robinson will tell of her experience being legally blind.

According to the Student Affairs website, Robinson will use an interview format to discuss her genetic vision impairment and why she believes she has “failed at being disabled.”

Robinson will also discuss how she came to speak at the United Nations and give a TED Talk that has now received over 1.5 million views.

After the hour-long presentation, Robinson will host a virtual networking event on the same call until 8:30 p.m.

Students interested in participating are required to register beforehand here. They will receive a confirmation email with the event’s Zoom link upon registration.

7 p.m. — Harvard Political Philosopher and author Michael Sandel will host a virtual talk titled “What’s Become of Civility and the Common Good?” until 8 p.m.

According to the event description, Sandel will explain the “bitter and partisan” nature of modern politics and present methods people can use to “restore civility” in the United States’ democracy.

Sponsored by Penn State’s Center for Character, Conscience and Public Purpose, the event is open to the university community and the general public.

Individuals interested in attending are required to sign up here, and participation will be limited.

Participants will receive a Zoom link upon registration.

7 p.m. — Penn State’s Student Programming Association will host a virtual lecture with Justin Baldoni — the director of the film “Five Feet Apart,” an actor in the television series “Jane the Virgin,” a producer and an entrepreneur, according to the event description.

The description also said Baldoni founded The Wayfarer Foundation, a nonprofit that seeks to educate communities on the issue of homelessness and help those experiencing it.

This event, which will be structured like a conversation, will be held via Zoom until 8 p.m.

It is free to all students, faculty and staff, and registration, which can be found here, is required.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

11:15 a.m. — The Earth System Science Center is hosting the next installment of its fall 2020 Climate Dynamics seminar series via a virtual lecture by meteorology and atmospheric science doctoral candidate Mingyu Park.

Park’s talk — titled “The Impact of Climate Model Bias on Future Projections: Old Biases Die Hard” — will end at 12:30 p.m.

It is free and open to the public via Zoom.

3:30 p.m. — Penn State’s Institutes of Energy and the Environment will host a virtual panel discussion about “Communicating Climate in a Complex World.”

Panelists will share their perspectives on the most important messages that need to be communicated about climate change.

The discussion will include professor of biology Iliana Baums, assistant professor of anthropology Kristina Douglass, professor of atmospheric science Michael Mann, associate professor of media studies Jessica Myrick, and deputy news editor of Science Magazine David Malakoff.

Nancy Baron, the director of science outreach for Penn State Health’s learning management system, COMPASS, will moderate the discussion.

The panel discussion is free, and is open to the public. Pre-registration is required.

5 p.m. — To participate in the final event of Penn State’s celebration of LGBTQ History Month, students can wear Halloween costumes and play a variety of games at the Arboretum in an event hosted by the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity.

According to the student affairs website, the games for the “Late Night in the Center: Child’s Play in the Arboretum” event include tag, hide and seek and red light, green light.

If the Arboretum is being used, the website said the event will be shifted to another part of campus. The event will end at 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m. — Those who couldn’t attend Student Affairs’ yoga and mediation session Monday will have the opportunity to participate until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event will take place at the same Zoom link as Monday’s class.

7 p.m. — The College of Communications’ Journalism Speakers Forum will continue with the virtual talk “Who Tells the Story” hosted by documentary photographer Daniella Zalcman.

Zalcman, who is a multiple grantee of the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, will discuss some of her long-form reporting projects and why journalists should spend more time considering who is responsible for telling the stories they are covering.

The event, which can be accessed on Zoom, is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Thursday, Oct. 29

3:30 p.m. — University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor of education and bullying-prevention expert Dorothy Espelage will speak at a virtual lecture sponsored by the College of Health and Human Development.

In the talk, titled “Addressing Bullying and School Violence and Promoting School Connectedness,” Espelage will discuss the approaches used to address bullying, sexual violence and school violence.

Some of these approaches include mobile apps that allow students to communicate emotional and physical safety concerns, youth-led mental health and school climate campaigns, and professional development training programs for school police officers.

The free event will end at 5 p.m. and does not require registration. The event will be open to the public via Zoom.

It will also be recorded and posted on the Edna Bennett Pierce Prevention Center YouTube channel.

6 p.m. — Students who want to get into the Halloween spirit can participate in the Palmer Museum of Art’s virtual event as part of its Art After Hours series.

According to the event description, Art After Hours has been moved online this year, but it maintains its goals of offering lectures, student-led discussion panels, art-related games and creative making activities.

During “Halloween at Home: Museum House of Horrors,” students are encouraged to wear an art-inspired costume while learning about the “odd, creepy or surprising objects in the museum’s collection and storage facilities.”

Games will begin at 7 p.m., and students can show off their costumes for a chance to win a prize.

The event, which will end at 8 p.m., can be accessed via Zoom.

Friday, Oct. 30

11:15 a.m. — The Smeal College of Business is continuing its Executive Insights series through a virtual moderated discussion between the Dean of Smeal Charles Whiteman and the President and CEO of Siemens USA Barbara Humpton.

According to Penn State News, Humpton will share her thoughts on business and leadership in the discussion, which will end at 12:05 p.m.

The event is intended for students in Smeal, but it is open to the public. Registration is required.

4 p.m. —Student Affairs’ Center for Arts & Crafts is hosting a pumpkin distribution until 6 p.m. as a part of its “Creative Crafts” series.

The center will hand out pumpkins and carving tools across from the fish tanks on the ground floor of the HUB-Robeson Center.

There is no registration for the event, and Penn State students can pick up pumpkins and carving tools for free with the presentation of a valid student ID.

Saturday, Oct. 31

4:30 p.m. — The Rivet, a makerspace located at 1224 North Atherton Street, is offering workshop hours until 7 p.m.

The makerspace gives attendees access to tools such as 3D printers, a pottery studio, a circuitry station, a computer classroom and a jewelry station.

Those interested in attending a workshop period are required to sign up beforehand by sending an email to TheRivet@DiscoverySpace.org with the date and time frame they intend to arrive and the tool they want to utilize.

Participants in the Saturday workshop will be charged at half the rate of a typical day pass.

Sunday, Nov. 1

10 a.m. — The Pennsylvania Collegiate Music Educators Association Region III is hosting its annual workshop virtually this year, featuring a keynote speaker, guest musicians and a mock interview period.

Open to music educators, college students and professors throughout Pennsylvania, the workshop will be open until 6 p.m.

Associate professor in Penn State’s School of Theatre Susan Russell will participate in the event, and Carlos Abril, author of “Musical Experience in Our Lives,” will provide the keynote speech.

Other guest musicians include music education professors Jo-Anne van der Vat-Chromy from James Madison University, Bryan Powell from Montclair State University and Jason Gossett from West Virginia University.

Those interested in attending are required to sign up beforehand. A link to the workshop will be sent to attendees upon registration.