An initiative from Penn State’s Teaching and Learning With Technology Department (TLT) frees teachers and students from traditional learning environments to create a 21st century learning space designed to increase student engagement and provide a flexible environment for all disciplines.

The Bluebox classroom, a research classroom at University Park, is a specially designed classroom being used to explore the most effective learning environments possible.

Found in Althouse Lab, the Bluebox was first conceived in 2013 in response to a directive from the Provost’s office to develop a prototype classroom with resources for all fields.

One of the main features of the Bluebox learning space is the modular furniture. Tables and chairs are all mobile and can be rearranged to meet a variety of teaching needs. Additionally, there are several heights of tables and chairs as well as lounge chairs — all of which allow for a wide variety of layouts and collaboration spaces.

Jackie Bortiatynski, an Associate Teaching Professor in the Eberly College of Science and the Director of the Center for Excellence in Science Education, has taught her first-year seminar class for chemistry students in the Bluebox for the past two years.

“I found out about the space through a workshop I attended there with some other faculty from the College of Science,” Bortiatynski said. “I began to think about what a huge difference this space could have in the way I teach my first-year seminar courses and the difference the flexibility here could have on student engagement.”

Professors using the space agree to participate in the ongoing research being done in the Bluebox.

“When you teach in the Bluebox, you also participate in the learning research being conducted there,” Bortiatinski said. “The staff at TLT are very involved throughout the whole process and they do everything they can to provide the resources we need. They do everything they can to answer the question, ‘What makes teaching and learning better?’”

Some students who have taken classes in the Bluebox say they think the space contributes to a better learning environment as well.

“I love the classroom,” Sophia Aksoy (freshman-chemistry) said. “The Bluebox provides greater opportunities for collaboration. It’s super versatile and we change the look of the room almost every class. I’d love to have more classes here.”

Another main feature of the space is one of Professor Bortiatynski’s favorite aspects — the whiteboard surfaces.

“The walls of the classroom on the two sides are both completely writeable surfaces,” Bortiatynski said. “This is great for student collaboration and group expression. Couple that with the modular tables allowing students to face each other and work together and the space really helps students build and maintain trust. It’s a space for students and instructors to dream and imagine what else is possible.”

Lori Weaver is a member of the TLT staff and serves as their Learning Spaces Manager.

“The research we conduct is centered on trying to determine how to increase teacher/student engagement and student/student collaboration to better the learning environment,” Weaver said. “We hope to take what we learn from our research and apply that to new spaces across University Park and the commonwealth campuses.”

Currently, TLT has eight ongoing initiatives at University Park alone, with an additional 40 active learning spaces across the Penn State Commonwealth Campuses.

“So far student reception of the space has been very favorable,” Weaver said. “We send out student polls and surveys to monitor engagement and the students are loving the space.”

Teaching in the Bluebox is an application-based process for faculty, and faculty chosen to teach in the space are engaged throughout the whole process.

“We meet with all the faculty using the space as a group,” Weaver said. “The space is discipline agnostic, so the instructors learn a lot from each other about how to use the room for a variety of different purposes.”

Bortiatynski said she particularly appreciates the support provided by TLT and other instructors who use the room.

“TLT will help us in any way we need to make the most of the space. They do a ton of training on how to use the space,” Bortiatynski said. “The number of possibilities that arise from such a versatile space are really limitless.”

Weaver also addressed the support provided to instructors in the space.

“Our instructional design team works hand in hand with the professors using the space on how to transform their courses,” Weaver said. “We work through different teaching methods and different ways of using the resources in the space like the eight-panel, interactive Solstice display board, different room setups, and ways to use the writeable surfaces.”

The Bluebox was just the first of several new rooms like this. A new space opened for the fall 2019 semester in the Agricultural Sciences building, and additional new rooms are in the works.