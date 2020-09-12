Penn State’s $98.5 million Animal, Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences Building reached the halfway point of construction on Friday, according to a Penn State news release Friday.

Located on the former Henning Building site on Shortlidge Road between Curtin Road and Park Avenue, the 105,000-square-foot building is estimated to be completed in late 2021.

The building will include laboratory spaces, instructional rooms and offices for the Animal Science and Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences departments in the College of Agricultural Sciences.

In the release, Rick Roush, the dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences, said the building will expand the possibilities of the two departments.

Leaders from the College of Agricultural Sciences, the Office of Physical Plant, the HOK architectural firm and the Turner Construction Co. held a “topping out” ceremony for this occasion during which they celebrated the placement of the final beam on top of the building, according to the release.

The ceremony was held in person and via livestream for remote viewing to accommodate capacities limits. Participants in the in-person celebration wore masks and maintained proper social distancing, according to the release.