During Penn State’s Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, new information was presented on enrollment, Welcome Week and combating racism at Penn State.

President Eric Barron presented the admissions and enrollment data for 2020. In total, 103,692 people applied to Penn State in 2020.

Both application rates and paid acceptance rates are up 0.1% from last year, according to Barron, although applications from Pennsylvania residents have decreased.

Paid accepts from African American and Hispanic/Latinx applicants are down 2% from 2019, but are still 19% higher than in 2018.

Barron also shared details of the University’s plan for Welcome Week.

Students will have a “staggered move-in” during the week before classes and meet individually with RAs. Once on campus, they will participate in required programming including alcohol and drug use, sexual assault prevention, diversity and equity, life in State College, and coronavirus-related programming like navigating a physically distanced campus.

According to Barron’s presentation, the New Student Convocation, Dean’s Meetings and Be a Part from the Start pep rally will be “adapted to avoid large group gatherings.”

Barron discussed the university’s response to recent controversies surrounding racism at Penn State.

According to Barron, the university plans to develop mandatory bias training for all employees and coursework for students, create policies to improve hiring and retention for faculty members of color, and “enhance” mental health recourses for students and employees.

The board also unanimously passed a policy stating that, by 2025, at least half of board’s members would be women, racial or ethnic minorities or belong to another underrepresented group.

