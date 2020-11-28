The University Park Undergraduate Association will host a virtual workshop titled "Movies for Mental Health" to help students discuss issues related to mental health on Nov. 30 at 6:00 p.m.

The 90-minute event will also be facilitated by Art With Impact, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting mental wellness through art and media.

It will begin with a chat-based discussion about mental health stigmas and media portrayals of mental illnesses before screening three award-winning short films.

Following the film screenings, "lived-experience" panelists will provide students with mental health resources and encourage students to share their experiences.

In 2019, UPUA passed legislation allocating funds toward its annual Mental Health and Wellness Week and began to partner with various organizations, including Art with Impact and Counseling and Psychological Services, to address mental health issues and provide students with wellness resources.

Those interested in attending the workshop must first register here.