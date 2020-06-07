Penn State has officially suspended all study abroad programs for the fall 2020 semester.

While study abroad has been canceled, it is not related to the university's plan for the upcoming semester.

According to an email sent from Penn State Education Abroad, the decision was made with multiple factors in mind, including international travel advisories and regulations. Additionally, students will now have time to schedule classes for the semester if they were expecting to travel abroad.

Students are encouraged to speak with their Education Abroad program providers in order to avoid unnecessary withdrawal fees. However, the university is deactivating all abroad applications and non-refundable administrative fees will not be assessed.