The Involvement Fair has been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29 due to predictions of inclement weather.

Originally scheduled for Wednesday, the fair will still place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the HUB Lawn.

With over 1,000 clubs and organizations, Penn State offers a wide variety of opportunities for students to get involved on campus, and the Involvement Fair allows students to explore these opportunities.

Students will have the ability to discuss their interests with representatives of clubs ranging from 3D printing to Club Quidditch.

Wednesday's weather forecast predicts showers in the afternoon and a high of 77 degrees, according to AccuWeather.