The Wall Street Journal released its rankings of the best 2021 U.S. colleges on Thursday, and Penn State was included.

Among the nearly 800 colleges and universities, Penn State came in at No. 109 on the list.

RELATED

The factors that were considered when making the rankings were outcomes, resources, engagement, environment and average net price.

Harvard ranked No. 1 on the list, while Northwestern was the top-ranked Big Ten school at No. 10 overall.