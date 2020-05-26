The Central Pennsylvania 4th Fest has announced plans to hold a Fourth of July celebration this summer with firework displays across the Centre County region.

4th Fest will hold simultaneous firework displays throughout the Centre region in approved secure locations, according to the organization's Facebook page. The celebrations are meant to ensure that people across the county are able to enjoy a firework show while social distancing.

The event will take place at 9:30 p.m. and is expected to last 12-15 minutes. Rain dates are scheduled for July 3 and July 5.

The firework displays will be synchronized to a patriotic soundtrack created by 4th Fest to be broadcast on local radio stations.

According to the organization's Facebook page, 4th Fest is using emergency funds to hold the event.

Further information on other holiday activities hosted by 4th Fest will be announced at a later date.