People filled Schwab Auditorium for the 10th-annual TEDxPSU conference on Sunday, Feb. 16, to hear speakers discuss topics surrounding "Continuum."

"Continuum" is defined as a sequence of events that don’t appear to be different from one another, but have distinctly different extremes. Each speaker taught lessons that revolved around this theme.

Samuel Richards

By Christina Baker

When Penn State professor Samuel Richards spoke at the first TEDxPSU conference 10 years ago, he said he wasn’t sure how the audience would receive his talk, but his wife sent a text to her parents that read, “This is going to be big.”

Richards’ talk that year, “A radical experiment in empathy,” asked Americans to imagine themselves in the shoes of both persecuted Arabs in America and the insurgents waging war against American society.

Shortly after Richards’ talk was uploaded to the TED website, a man from Iraq named Basim, whose family was killed in a missile strike in 2015, contacted him and said the way he framed the situation for Iraqis was incredibly accurate. From then on, Basim Skyped into Richards’ sociology class once every semester.

At the end of his first TEDxPSU talk, Richards urged the audience to “step out of your tiny little worlds and into the tiny little worlds of other people.”

He said he now realizes he was talking to himself, as well.

Richards said he wonders how, over the next 10 years, other TEDxPSU speakers’ lives will change.

Stan Herd

By Christina Baker

In 1992, Stan Herd said he went to a meeting in Trump Towers with Andy Weiss, vice president of The Trump Organization, to ask if he agreed Herd could create a piece of art on a Trump-owned property.

The piece that Herd created — a one-acre square of various vegetables — was planted with help from homeless New Yorkers, including a struggling actor and a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder.

In creating this project, he spent his mornings working with homeless people, and his afternoons in Trump Towers updating Weiss on his progress.

One of the most important things about earthworks art, according to Herd, is how it changes the people who execute it. During the time he spent in New York, he witnessed the homeless people he was working on the project change.

Herd said he creates art for both the big picture — like the Fibonacci sequence — and the small picture — like one human heart.

Annabelle Schmitt

By Christina Baker

When Annabelle Schmitt was a freshman at Penn State, she downloaded several dating apps. Unfortunately for Schmitt, who is half-Taiwanese and half-white, many of her Tinder matches seemed more interested in her race than they were in her personality.

The messages she received inspired Schmitt to learn about fetishization of Asian women, leading her to embark on what she called a “white boy strike” and write a blog post about her experiences.

To Schmitt’s surprise, her blog post was criticized on a Reddit thread under r/hapa, a community for people who are half white and half Asian.

Schmitt learned about how American culture emasculates Asian men, and how even though Asian women get the highest response rates on dating apps, Asian men get the lowest.

White men have the highest response rates on dating apps, which is part of what Schmitt calls the “glorification of whiteness.” This phenomenon can also be seen in interracial dating when people of color would rather date white people than people of their own race, according to Schmitt.

Schmitt said she is the product of an interracial relationship between a Taiwanese woman and a white man, and she thanked her parents for showing her what a successful marriage looks like.

Schmitt also thanked her white boyfriend, whom she met during her white boy strike, for showing her what she wanted from an interracial relationship — not someone who fetishizes her for her race, but someone who recognizes and respects the struggles that she faces because of it.

Frances Blanchette

By Christina Baker

Frances Blanchette, a linguist who studies syntax, started her talk by asking the audience to consider the phrase “I didn’t do nothing.”

The sentence appeared in a cartoon, uttered by a defendant on the witness stand. He took it as a declaration of his innocence; the jury, comprised entirely of English majors, took it as a confession.

The sentence, Blanchette said, is a double negative, and it can be interpreted as negative or positive.

Double negatives are considered bad grammar, according to Blanchette, because Bishop Robert Lowthe declared them so in the 1700s. A majority of the audience agreed.

However, double negatives are common in many American dialects, and double negatives actually follow their own set of grammar rules. They always contain a contraction, like “didn’t” or “doesn’t," according to Blanchette.

If that contraction is the first of the two negatives in the sentence, the double negative has a negative meaning. If the “n’t” is the second of the two negatives in the sentence, then the double negative has a positive meaning.

According to Blanchette, interacting with many dialects has been found to help people better understand grammar.

“Don’t be afraid of no double negatives,” Blanchette said. “Appreciate them instead.”

Nate Brown

By Noor Al-Ahmad

Dr. Nate Brown — professor of mathematics, researcher in Theoretical Mathematics and principal investigator of STEM Diversity Lab — recalled an instance at an airport in which he was asked by a stranger sitting next to him what he did for a living.

Upon stating he was a mathematician, the person whom he was speaking to visibly recoiled, claiming that they were not a “math person.”

“Let’s be crystal clear: math is a skill — it’s not a trait,” Brown said. “Practice and persistence are the keys to proficiency, small incremental improvements accumulate over time.”

However, Brown claims that persistence is especially difficult given the fact that most math environments are known for being low-empathy.

Brown discussed what he calls the “ugly stereotypes” about the people that most members of society expect to be good at math. As he points out, these stereotypes tend to favor white and Asian men and tend to put down women and people of color.

“Math is a skill to be learned not a trait you are born with or without,” Brown said.

Will Hunt

By Noor Al-Ahmad

Will Hunt, author of "Underground," described his experience in Le Tuc d'Audoubert cave in France.

Hunt saw 14,000-year-old foot and fingerprints and two clay sculptures of bison, remnants of a ritual dance. Archaeologists know nothing of the people who left those marks or what the bison represented to them, according to Hunt.

“We know almost nothing about what lies beneath our feet,” Hunt said. “But the underground is more of a mystery. It’s like a whole forgotten continent lying just beneath our feet.

Hunt described being overcome by a rush of emotion.

“When you think of the underground, I want you to remember that the world is always larger and deeper and stranger and more mysterious than you recognize,” Hunt said.

Candis Watts Smith

By Noor Al-Ahmad

Candis Watts Smith, associate professor of political science and African American studies, began her speech by noting that while performing menial, everyday tasks such as going to the grocery store or the park with her 6-year-old son, strangers will stop her to compliment him and reassure her that her son is smart and handsome.

“When most people walk away, the first thing that comes to my mind is, 'I hope the people who leave him as a child may see him as a grown man,'” Smith said.

As the author of two books on race and racism in the United States — "Stay Woke" and "Racial Status" — Smith said this thought runs through her mind, as it is easy to become a pessimist in her field of work.

Smith said many Americans have a very narrow understanding of racism, and they believe it’s obvious who racists are and distance themselves from people who say racist things and idealize the 1950s.

She wants to dispel the myth that the South is the most racist place in the United States, and that it will die off with the oldest generation.

By citing her own research and statistical work, Smith showed that issues relating to educational segregation, racial disparities in prison populations or the 20 most racially resentful states were prevalent in the South, Midwest and Northeast.

Smith said her work revealed that millennials don’t display a sense of urgency about issues relating to racial inequality, likely because research also shows that white parents do not discuss issues related to racism with their kids in order to protect them or instill their kids with “colorblind lessons.”

“It doesn’t have to be like this — we can do better,” Smith said. “We can have hard conversations with our kids so they don’t grow up like many of us did, thinking that talking about racism makes you a racist — it doesn’t.”

Dr. Judith Grisel

By Kyle Hutchinson

Dr. Judith Grisel, a professor of psychology and researcher in neuroscience and addiction, said she went through a hard journey of experimentation with drugs and alcohol consumption that resulted in her being kicked out of schools, becoming homeless, contracting hepatitis C and eventually finding help in rehabilitation.

“If you start drinking by [age] 14, you have seven times the chance of developing alcohol abuse problems,” Grisel said.

She discussed her struggles with addiction and recovery.

“The only way I could find anything worth doing was to be completely stoned,” Grisel said. “When the weed goes away, there’s a lot of despair.”

Grisel used graphs and images of brains to show how THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, affects the brain.

James Fitzgerald

By Kyle Hutchinson

James Fitzgerald, former FBI agent, discussed finding his life’s purpose through forensic linguistics.

He eventually became the lead investigator in the Unabomber case.

“I knew I didn’t want to sit down and count someone else’s money," Fitzgerald said in reference to a line in a movie he watched as a kid, but remembered throughout his life.

In the TV series about the case, "Manhunt: Unabomber," Sam Worthington played Fitzgerald, who played an important role in taking the serial killer down. He also served as a consultant during the show’s creation.

John Liechty

By Kyle Hutchinson

John Liechty, a professor of business and the lead organizer of the Dodd-Frank Act, based his talk around the question, “What if I had a hedge fund?”

Liechty said with it, he’d focus on finding a cure for type 1 diabetes.

He said the best way to encourage finding solutions for problems such as diabetes was to use his ideas of “the ever-growing prize,” the idea that rewards would be set for people who find cures and implement progress toward them, as well as “patent repository.”

Devon Still

By Kyle Hutchinson

Former Penn State and NFL football player Devon Still detailed his journey of multiple injuries that threatened his career, as well as his young daughter being diagnosed with an aggressive and deadly form of cancer.

Still talked of his resilience throughout both processes.

“People used to say that resilience couldn’t be taught and that you were born with it or not. That’s not true,” Still said. “Resilience can be taught, learned and trained.

He also shared his “playbook” for his daughter to beat cancer, extending it out for anybody going through rough or difficult times, such as believing in yourself, giving battle a purpose and staying in the fight all four quarters.

“Every challenge is put in front of you to teach you,” Still said.