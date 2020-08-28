Author and journalist Matt Taibbi will present a virtual lecture on his book, “Hate Inc.: Why Today’s Media Makes Us Despise One Another,” in September, according to a Penn State news article.

Taibbi will present his lecture, "How the News Became a Twisted Branch of Showbusiness—and What We Can Do About It," at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 and advance registration is required to attend.

The McCourtney Institute for Democracy and the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications are co-sponsoring the event.

Published in Oct. 2019, “Hate Inc.” argues that news outlets promote hate and exacerbate partisanship by catering to their audience’s fears.

Drawing from Noam Chomsky’s work and his 30 years of experience as a journalist, Taibbi examines the impact media coverage had during events such as the 2016 presidential election, the special counsel investigation, and the Iraq War.

Taibbi has worked for the Rolling Stone for 17 years, covering five presidential campaigns, according to the release.