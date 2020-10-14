As people shelter at home during the coronavirus pandemic, more and more Americans have been isolated with a violent partner as a result.

According to Becca Geiger, the assistant director for Penn State’s Gender Equity Center, data shows that domestic violence has risen both nationally and internationally since the pandemic.

“The most important thing when a victim is looking for assistance is their safety,” Geiger said.

Though October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Penn State offers resources year-round for those affected by domestic violence.

The Gender Equity Center provides confidential assistance to those who have been impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault or harrassment, according to Geiger.

Those affected have access to counseling sessions through the center and can create a safe action plan with a counselor as to how to leave their partners, Geiger said.

She said the center will accommodate students with temporary housing, no-contact food orders and connection with Centre Safe — another confidential option for community members in State College.

On average, it takes an individual seven to eight tries to leave an abusive relationship, according to Geiger.

“But each time they go through the process of leaving, they are one step closer to being done for good,” Geiger said.

If a friend, colleague, roommate or teammate notices odd behavior within a relationship, the best way to show support is by “being there for them,” Geiger said.

But supporters should not make their support conditional, she said.

“If you notice [the individual’s] partner is being particularly possessive, check in with them, call or text them,” Geiger said. “It’s easy to react and ask them why they let their partner boss them around, but that won’t help the situation.”

Another good way to support those affected, Geiger said, is by asking them open-ended questions — even something as rudimentary as, “What do you want for dinner?”

Open-ended and simple questions instills empowerment in those affected, she said. It allows them to make their own decisions, which can give them the confidence to stand up to their partner.

“It’s not about saying the wrong thing, but listening and empowering them to make their own decisions,” Geiger said.

According to Margaret Lorah, Penn State’s interim assistant vice president for Diversity and Inclusion in Student Affairs, students who are seeking help don’t ever need to disclose their identity.

Students can call the Gender and Equity hotline to be placed with a counselor to anonymously discuss their situation, coping mechanisms and paths to get out of an unhealthy relationship, she said.

However, the opportunity to have a Zoom meeting with a mentor is also an option, Lorah added.

“Even during COVID, we want to make sure students have access to the counseling, the support and the assistance they need,” Lorah said. “While the pandemic has an impact with students being able to stop in anytime with a crisis, there are still mechanisms by which students can connect with services.

“The important thing is to ensure students can speak to someone, even if it is virtual.”

According to Audra Hixson, the director of the Gender Equity Center, the pandemic has created multiple obstacles for individuals who experience domestic violence.

“The social distancing and quarantine restrictions can compound this isolation and decrease social connection,” Hixson said via email. “For abuse survivors working or learning from home, their performance may suffer if the abusive person is also home. It is also easier for the abusive person to sabotage the victim's work.”

Additionally, the financial strain created by the pandemic can cause someone in an abusive relationship to lose confidence in their ability to leave and support themselves, she said.

Leaving an abusive relationship is a “process,” Hixson said — but safety planning is important, because leaving an abusive partner is the most dangerous time in the relationship.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month allows time for recognition and reflection — and even during the pandemic, services are available to any student battling with an abusive partner, Lorah said.

“The health and safety of the community and our students is always foremost in our minds,” Lorah said. “But we have adapted our services to ensure students get the help they need.”